‘There’s Nothing You Can Prepare For’: Jimmy Horn Jr. Earns High Praise From Panthers Teammate

Just like his former Colorado teammates Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr. is walking into the NFL with something to prove and a roster spot to earn.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Buffs wideout knows that late-round picks rarely get second chances. So when the Carolina Panthers gave him an opportunity, he had to ensure that he didn’t tiptoe into training camp, but to tear through it.

And so far, it looks like Horn Jr., listed at 5’8”, 174 lbs, has emerged as one of the most talked-about players in Panthers’ camp.

This is a commendable achievement. Entering a crowded wide receiver room filled with names like Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, and Jalen Coker is no easy task. Yet, Jimmy Horn Jr. has managed to force his name into every discussion with his speed, work ethic, and mindset.

Unsurprisingly, this drew praise from Panthers head coach Dave Canales. He spoke glowingly of Horn Jr.’s approach, describing him as “all gas.” Canales also compared the rookie to Deven Thompkins and admired how everything Horn does is at “100 miles per hour.”

But it’s not just the coaches who’ve taken notice. Veteran tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, a standout in his own right, admitted there’s no preparing for what Horn brings to the field.

“I think he’s got great speed, even better route runner,” Sanders said. “The way he can get his body to torque and get in and out of breaks… there’s nothing you can prepare for. Especially when it’s game time and everybody’s moving full speed, there’s nothing you can prepare for. You’ve got to do your best to try to guard him.”

Guarding Jimmy Horn Jr. TE Ja’Tavion Sanders on #15’s Speed “I think he got great speed. Even better route runner. The way he can get his body to get in and out of breaks. It’s nothing you can prepare for” ️ @Panthers @Jatavionsanders https://t.co/ruu1n9j7yF pic.twitter.com/RSkS0w5xmb — JaKi (@JaKiTruth) July 26, 2025

Despite not being a standout at Boulder [7 TDs and 95 catches over 1000 yards in 2 seasons], what made Jimmy Horn Jr. an NFL prospect were his explosiveness and intangible qualities, like treating every rep with utmost seriousness. So it’s unsurprising to see everyone at the Panthers facility in awe of him.

Even in his recent chat with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Horn made it clear that his intangibles are what give him the edge, and at the core of it all is his self-belief. “I just go out there with the confidence,” he said. “Every day I just come to practice hard, like it’s just part of the game.”

All told, from manifesting his draft day dream to applying everything he learned under Deion Sanders at Colorado, Horn has quickly become the embodiment of what it means to fight for your place.

Even though the Panthers may have drafted him as a long shot, if Ja’Tavion Sanders’ words are any indication, the team may just have found its next hidden gem.