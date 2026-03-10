Patrick Mahomes and Family Can Breathe Easy After Major Relief in Court Case

On February 3rd, Pat Mahomes Sr., a former MLB pitcher and father of the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was arrested in the state of Texas for allegedly violating the terms of his probation that stemmed from a 2024 DWI case. Thanks to a friendly ruling from Judge Kerry Russell, however, he’s now being released.

Mahomes Sr. had been in custody since the initial arrest, but during Monday’s hearing, it was revealed that he had passed a hair test. That evidence, paired with the fact that he did not admit to drinking, which is something that he has shown a willingness to do in the past, proved to be enough for the judge to keep Mahomes on probation.

While the terms of Mahomes’ probation were modified to include a 16-week outpatient treatment program, as well as a two-year extension, the news still comes with a sigh of relief for the Kansas City quarterback and his family. Mahomes Sr. would have been facing up to 10 years in prison had his probation been removed.

Mahomes Sr. has also been tasked with completing 31.2 hours of community service within the next 120 days, and he will not be allowed to travel for the duration of his now-extended probation period, which is scheduled to end in 2031. At this time, it remains unclear as to whether or not he will be granted an exemption to go see his son play in the NFL.

Those terms may sound less than ideal, but given the fact that the former Minnesota Twin is currently 55 years of age, it’s safe to say that avoiding any and all prison time should be considered as a massive win for both him and his family. So while he may not be appearing at any Chiefs games in the near future, his three-time Super Bowl champion son will still be able to visit him at home whenever his schedule allows for it.

Conveniently enough, offseason workout programs aren’t scheduled to start until April 6th, and with Mahomes expected to still be recovering from his ACL and LCL injuries, it seems as if he’ll have plenty of time to hang with his loved ones throughout the coming weeks. By the time we get to the height of summer, however, he’ll likely be asked to return to his team, who is still struggling to rebound from the historically lopsided loss that they suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX.