Have The Chiefs Already Given Up On The 2026 Season With The Trent McDuffie Trade?

The Kansas City Chiefs surprisingly decided to trade All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. In return, they received four draft picks, including a first-rounder for this year. The trade sort of flew under the radar, but could have massive ramifications for both squads.

Advertisement

McDuffie is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He’s now expected to sign a long-term extension with the Rams and become a franchise cornerstone. His arrival could be the addition to the defense that LA needs to become a serious Super Bowl contender.

But what about the Chiefs? Why were they so okay with trading one of the best cornerbacks in the league, who’s on a great deal? To some, the move felt natural, as the Chiefs tend to change CBs periodically.

“On one level, the trade is very much in character. Because you say La’Jarius Snead, but also Charvarius Ward, and Marcus Peters. Like, the Chiefs have graduated their top cornerback pretty much every few years,” analyst Dan Graziano professed on Get Up.

They were all great points to make. However, Graziano went on to say that the current Kansas City secondary is all free agents. Even though they are known for drafting and developing corners, they will still be tasked with rebuilding an entire secondary this offseason without McDuffie.

“Are they in somewhat of a rebuild? Is Patrick Mahomes not gonna be ready for opening day?” @RealTannenbaum thinks this factor of the Chiefs trading Trent McDuffie needs more attention… pic.twitter.com/qWpjjkATxS — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 6, 2026

All of this led co-host Mike Tannenbaum to infer that this could be a retool year for the Chiefs.

“They got four picks for a great player. Look, they’ve moved on from Tyreek Hill, La’Jarius Snead. But Trent McDuffie has impeccable character, he’s in his prime, he’s an elite player. I was stunned that they would trade him. I wonder if that’s a signal that this is a retool year,” Tannebaum pointed out.

We haven’t heard the Chiefs associated with retools or rebuilds in over a decade, so this was pretty surprising. Perhaps the biggest factor that’s putting KC’s next season on hold is the status of Patrick Mahomes. The QB tore his ACL in Week 15 and may not be ready for the 2026 season opener come September.

If Mahomes isn’t ready by Week 1, it could set up a bad year for the Chiefs.

“From a Kansas City standpoint, you look there, and say, wow, are they in somewhat of a rebuild? Is Patrick Mahomes not going to be ready for opening day?” Tannebaum questioned.

The analyst could very well be correct. The Chiefs have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL next season. They’re already in a tough division with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. But they will also match up with the NFC West, which is considered the toughest division in the league.

All in all, Kansas City could be getting ready to experience one of its worst years in recent memory. With Mahomes dealing with a serious injury, it’s hard to have too much optimism in their outlook. Furthermore, the team has begun trading away quality players like McDuffie for draft assets, which usually signifies a rebuild or retooling.

Chiefs fans shouldn’t be ashamed of this, though. It’s honestly impressive they’ve been able to go this long without making sweeping changes to the roster. It shows how great a franchise they’ve been this past decade. But now, they sail on into waters that they aren’t too familiar with. Good luck, KC.