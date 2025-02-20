Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson Claim 2024 Eagles Stand No Chance Against the 2000 Ravens

A recent CBS ranking placed the 2024 Eagles at the top of the Super Bowl champions list since 2000, ahead of some legendary squads like the 2019 rookie Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, the 2016 28-3 Patriots, and the 2013 “Beast Mode” Seahawks. However, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson insist that every team on the list would have taken a beating from the 2000 Ravens and their dominant defense.

As Johnson put it, the 2000 Ravens defense was just different. They were stacked with future Pro Bowlers and All-Pros like Ray Lewis, Rod Woodson, Sam Adams, and Corey Harris.

Some of their most outrageous feats that season included forcing a turnover in every game, allowing a league-record 10.3 points per game, and registering five turnovers in the Super Bowl. It’s a defense that Sharpe wants to make sure people never forget. After all, he faced them every day in practice — if anyone can attest to how dominant they were, it’s Sharpe.

“I guarantee you that if they let us play by the rules that they played by, not one of those offenses scores on that Ravens defense,” Shannon said. “I guarantee you none of them will get 20 points… Let me take that back, they wouldn’t get more than 14 points.”

Johnson agreed with Shannon, and the two spoke about the Ravens secondary’s dominance as if it were common knowledge. However, younger NFL fans might not have had the chance to witness the 2000 Ravens in action. If you ever get the time, watch some clips. It’ll reinforce exactly what they were saying.

As Shannon went on to say, the Ravens that year only allowed 23 points in the playoffs, combined in four games. On the season, they only allowed 165 points against. And 36 of those came in the second game of the year.

Meanwhile, the offense was far from prolific. Quarterback Trent Dilfer led the team and was competent enough to keep them just inside the top half in points per game at 20.8. However, he threw only 12 touchdowns and succumbed to 11 interceptions.

The Ravens thus became one of the few teams to ever win a Super Bowl purely behind their defensive acumen.

“It was different back then, man,” Johnson told Shannon. “That’s no disrespect to the players today. I don’t think they understand… As great as Saquon is, that 2000 Ravens defense. Man, c’mon, man. They’re going sideline to sideline right along with you. You’re not going downhill, not running toss, or stretch. You’re moving nobody.”

Shannon nodded in agreement before outlining how his former team ran its defense back in the day. He recalled how Sam Adams and Tony Siragusa controlled the line, allowing Ray Lewis to roam freely and “hunt” for hits.

While it’s true that Shannon’s 2000 Ravens squad might have dominated any Super Bowl team since the turn of the decade, he emphasized that this would only be the case if they played under the rules of their era.

In today’s game, some of what the Ravens did wouldn’t be allowed—such as blindside hits on defenseless receivers, fewer roughing the passer penalties, and hip-drop tackles. All of these rule changes would force them to adopt a different style than they played back then.