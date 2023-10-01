Days After Getting Brutally Hit, Travis Hunter Goes Bowling With Henry Blackburn to Donate $2,000 to a Special Charity

CU football’s two-way super star player Travis Hunter is cheered on by fans during the Buff Walk before the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field on Saturday Sept. 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colo.

Travis Hunter, who was brutally hit by Henry Blackburn during the Buffs vs. Rams game, recently went bowling with the Defensive Back to raise $2,000 for a special charity. While many were expecting bad blood between Hunter and Blackburn, as the DB did smack the CU receiver quite badly, the two stars quashed all such rumors by appearing together for a bowling clash to help out a charity.

Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter and Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn have put aside their on-field clash to spread positivity and reconciliation. Hunter suffered a lacerated liver from a hit by Blackburn during a game, leading to threats against Blackburn and his family. However, the two players connected on social media in a remarkable turn of events and decided to meet.

“A Lot of People Would Have Hatred”: Blackburn Appreciates Travis Hunter

Colorado Buffs’ Travis Hunter and CSU’s DB Henry Blackburn recently shared their bowling meetup on Hunter’s YouTube channel. Both players were seen donating $1,000 for the game each, and the winner would choose a charity for the proceeds. After the game, Blackburn chose Realities For Children, an organization aiding at-risk children near the Colorado State and Colorado campuses.

However, fans couldn’t help but be vowed by their camaraderie and the power of forgiveness. The two stars were seen discussing Hunter’s injuries from Blackburn during their last Buffs vs CSU game. Travis said that he saw this opportunity as a “blessing in disguise to show people another side of the football.”

As Hunter signed autographs and took pictures with some fans at the bowling alley, he said, “For the people that love to see the negativity, this ain’t a negative video, man. It’s straight positive. There’s nothing but positivity this way. Football’s just a game at the end of the day, and we’re the people that play it. We’re going to get hurt eventually. This video is something good. Us coming together is something good that came out of that injury and that football game.”

Even Blackburn apologized to Hunter, saying, “You know I never meant to hurt you. A lot of people would, have hatred, and you handled it maturely.” However, he couldn’t help but be concerned about his family’s safety amid the threats he faced after that Buffs vs CSU game.

“I’ve Got Two Little Sisters”: The Scarier Side of Football fandom

After Blackburn hit Hunter on the field, sending him directly to the hospital, the backlash that the DB got was something he “was worried about.” In the same video, Henry was seen discussing in depth how he was scared for his family, especially his sisters, after the Travis match.

He shared, “All that stuff that went down after the game, I can take it, I’m not tripping about me. I’ve got two little sisters at the house still in elementary school, so that’s what mainly I was mostly worried about, their safety and everything. I appreciate you coming out and saying it’s football because that helped calm things down.”

In the end, though, the tonality of the video shifted to a lighter end as the two discussed their future in football and what is to come later.