Shannon Sharpe Names CJ Stroud as the Best QB in the NFL, Suggesting He Is on an MVP Journey

In the six months since getting drafted by the Texans, CJ Stroud initially caught notice as a ‘Rookie of the Year’ contender and is now in the MVP conversation. Following a breathtaking win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Shannon Sharpe didn’t shy away from naming Stroud the best quarterback in the league.

Advertisement

Sharpe’s take can certainly be taken into account, as the Texans’ QB has delivered an outstanding performance as a rookie. Last week, against the Buccaneers, CJ Stroud threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns. This week, he once again excelled, accumulating 356 passing yards and a touchdown. He also added eight rushing yards to his tally and a rushing score.

Following this win, Sharpe took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated that the Texans’ QB has played the best QB season. He further expressed that Stroud might actually become a rookie to win the MVP, a feat last accomplished by Jim Brown in 1957. Sharpe wrote,

Advertisement

“C.J Stroud has played the best qb in the NFL this season. Yes, he’s been that good and I said it. Go argue in a cave with your echo. Could become 1st rookie 2 win MVP since J. Brown in 1957“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShannonSharpe/status/1723819319832776824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Since their inception in the league in 2002, the Texans have managed to reach the playoffs only six times. After a three-season drought, the rookie QB has once again reignited hope to clinch a playoff berth.

CJ Stroud Enters the MVP Conversation With Killer Stats

The rookie quarterback has not only put up impressive numbers but has also been consistently careful, throwing only two interceptions in nine games. The most recent interception was during the game against the Bengals. In his pro football career, Stroud has completed 196 out of 328 passes for a total of 2626 yards. Moreover, he added 15 passing touchdowns to his tally.

The Texans, currently 5-3, have secured the second spot in the AFC South rankings after the Jaguars. Stroud has defiantly elevated the team’s chances to secure a playoff berth, and Sharpe recently described it as MVP-worthy on his show ‘Nightcap”.

Advertisement

During his chat with Chad Johnson, Sharpe emphasized how the Rookie of the Year conversation around CJ Stroud should be off the table and everyone should start considering him for an MVP. Johnson also agreed with this statement. The duo then discussed how ‘poised’ the rookie QB is and highlighted that his performance is unprecedented in the current landscape.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NightcapShow_/status/1723960447408525567?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After next week’s bout against the Cardinals, the Texans will face the visiting Jaguars, their biggest divisional rival as of now. These two games will decide if the team makes the playoffs and if Stroud contends for the MVP award.