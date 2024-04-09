After Deion Sanders’ New York Times Triumph, Supermodel Gisele Bündchen Lands Big Honor

While the NFL offseason is normally filled with transfer news and analysts predicting who lands where, this time around; things have “literally” taken a different route with the NFL world’s favorite celebrity, Gisele Bundchen, and American football legend Deion Sanders; cracking the New York Times Bestsellers list. Buffaloes’ head man, Deion Sanders, recently set the precedent with his self-help book “Elevate and Dominate”. His book serves as an inspiration to all the hustlers around the world by being a compilation of the former NFL star’s inspirational playing career and life experiences. The page-turner is currently ranked at number 5 in the bestsellers list under the Business category of the NY Times.

Gisele’s cookbook, “Nourish”, co-written with Elinor Hutton, has now followed suit. It is currently ranked number second on the NY Times bestseller list under the category of “Advice, How-to and Miscellaneous”. The Supermodel was very ecstatic with the book’s successful reception and took to Instagram to share her gratitude. She primarily thanked her co-writer, Elinor, for her constant support.

The Brazilian supermodel also expressed gratitude to all the chefs and others who have given her insights and taught her about food throughout the years. Her main aim with the book was to prove to the world that a healthy diet can also be delicious. With this incredible reception in just a few days, Gisele seems to have hit the right chords with the readers.

Taking the effort to write a book in today’s growing digital landscape is truly commendable. Considering how busy Gisele and Deion have been recently, their writing a book makes it more impressive. Their efforts have stemmed from a place of genuine intent in their hearts, and the reception that the book is receiving is a testament to that.

Why Did Gisele Bundchen and Deion Sanders Write Their Recent Bestsellers?

Over the last few years, things have been rough for Gisele Bundchen. Even before her marriage to Tom Brady, the Brazilian supermodel had humble beginnings. She has seen the struggle firsthand and has also had bouts of poor mental health because of it. In these tough times, as per NY Time, there’s always been one constant that has helped her get out of the rut — food. This relationship that Gisele has fostered with her diet over the years prompted her to write a cookbook. Apart from allowing her to help her readers develop a healthy notion about food and diet, this page-turner is also an ode and a thank you to all the chefs and wellwishers who have cooked and shared recipes with her.

On the other hand, Deion Sanders’ motivation to write “Elevate & Dominate” also stems from a similar reason. Every individual goes through that one phase in their life when they are hustling, day in and day out, alone. Loneliness is a terrible feeling, and many stop the grind because of its crippling nature. Coach Deion Sanders, with the reputation of an ace motivational speaker, decided to help all the hustlers going through this problem. Hence, with “Elevate & Dominate”, Coach Sanders aims to be an accountability partner for all the hustlers who they can bank on when the going gets tough.

“We all have a life full of inconsistency in some aspect of our life. And oftentimes, we don’t have a coach or someone to push it. We don’t work out like we should run without a trainer. We need someone to hold us accountable. And I am trying to be that coach for you,” Coach Prime said, during an interview with Today.

All said and done, it’s truly heartening to see both books doing well in their respective categories. As mentioned above, both the literature pieces stem from a place of willingness to help, and combined with the popularity and skills of the authors, the books were bound to be bestsellers!