Shannon Sharpe Presumes “There Are No Answers” to Fixing the Cowboys: “I Don’t Have Guys”

Shannon Sharpe seems to have completely written off the Cowboys. There’s nothing the Cowboys can do now that, according to Sharpe, can turn their season around.

The Cowboys have been struggling a little too much this season for a team that has the highest-paid quarterback on their side. Understandably, the criticism has been hard and sharp. Pune intended. While, at 3-4, their season isn’t dead, Sharpe feels like it just might be.

Taking to ‘Nightcap,’ the former tight end noted that, with their current roster, the Cowboys have no chance of recording a winning season. When asked what his answer would be to the Cowboys’ problems without changing the roster, he said,

“There are no answers…I don’t have the personnel. I don’t have guys that are big enough, that are stout enough to be able to stand in there and protect.”

According to Sharpe, Jerry Jones bet all of his money on a couple of weapons and did not diversify and that is at the root of all of the team’s problems now.

The most prominent of those weapons is Dak Prescott, who’s having an uncharacteristically bad season. Prescott signed a groundbreaking four-year, $240 million contract before the start of this season, yet his performance is in no way reflecting that price tag.

The team was supposed to regroup during their bye week and come back stronger. But they continued their losing streak. To add insult to injury, they lost 30-24 to a depleted 49ers unit.

What went wrong for the Cowboys on Sunday?

It would be unfair to say the Cowboys did nothing right against the 49ers. Their first half was solid, while the 49ers were downright sloppy. But the minute the 49ers managed to get their act together, the Cowboys, it seemed, lost all their will to win, or even play.

It all unraveled in the third quarter. With just a few mistakes in the first few minutes of the third quarter, they turned a halftime lead into a 10-point deficit. For the fourth time this season, Prescott threw multiple interceptions and couldn’t find his footing in the third quarter as the game slipped away.

In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, with a chance to take the lead, he threw four consecutive incompletions, turning the ball over on downs. It is hard to tell whether the team that usually chokes in the playoffs will even make it to the playoffs this time.

Sharpe understandably has no hope for the rest of the Cowboys’ season. Will they be able to turn their season around and prove him wrong?