Richard Sherman Is Not Happy With This Year’s All-Pro Selection, Demands Answers From Voters

The Associated Press released its prestigious All-Pro selections on Saturday. And while these announcements usually spark plenty of debate about snubs and omissions, the 2025 First- and Second-Team All-Pro rosters seem fairly reasonable. Of course, not everyone will agree.

Richard Sherman, now a pundit with Amazon Prime and formerly a three-time First-Team All-Pro and two-time Second-Team All-Pro cornerback, was unhappy with a few of the selections. And he made his feelings clear on social media.

Of course, Sherman’s biggest gripe centered on the cornerback spots, a position he once dominated. The First-Team corners were Houston’s Derek Stingley Jr., Philly’s Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean. The Second Team went to Denver’s Patrick Surtain II, L.A.’s Derwin James, and Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon. While those picks are hard to argue with, Sherman pointed out one notable snub: Carolina’s Jaycee Horn.

“I’m not really sure how @jayceehorn_ isn’t an ALL-Pro this year. That’s the one for me,” Sherman tweeted.

Horn had five interceptions this season, more than anyone but Kevin Byard (7). He also held opponents to a completion percentage under 50 when they threw at him. However, he did give up six touchdowns on the year, which kind of negates those five picks.

Even still, Sherman believes Horn was snubbed, and that’s fair enough. There is an argument to be made that he could have gotten in over one of the Eagles guys, and that his spot on a less popular team like the Carolina Panthers contributed to his lack of recognition. Reagrdless, Sherman questioned in a second tweet about the process AP voters use when making their selections.

“I wish I could hear the explanation of some of these ALL-Pro voters,” Sherman wrote. “Usually it’s pretty obvious but the lack of appreciation for ball production is starting to get concerning. It’s not all about stats but I would be interested to hear the logical arguments made.”

Horn is one, but you could also make an argument for Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. to be on those teams. JPJ was top 10 in completion percentage and passer rating allowed, and didn’t give up one TD all season. He’s also one of the best tackling CBs in the league right now.

However, the biggest All-Pro snub of all this year was certainly Jonathan Taylor. He led the league in rushing attempts (323), rushing TDs (18), and rushing first downs (84) and finished third in rushing yards (1,585). He was simply outdone by other running backs who are better at non-rushing things. The AP even added a position, “all-purpose,” to accommodate those dual-threat backs even more.

At least Taylor got a Pro Bowl nod for his 1,585-yard, 18-touchdown season.