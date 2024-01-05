Shannon Sharpe Recalls How He Walked Out On a Young Woman For Her Extravagant Demand

February 5, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Shannon Sharpe talks during a press conference after being named into the NFL Hall of Fame class of 2011 at the Super Bowl XLV media center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe always has interesting and genuine stories to tell about his spendthrift behavior during his playing days. While sharing another anecdote of his life, Sharpe revealed how he wasn’t going to spend his hard-earned career earnings on a young woman with lavish dreams.

In his latest episode of the NightCap podcast with Gilbert Arenas, Unc recalled a time a young woman expressed a desire for a specific luxury watch, Audemars Piguet (AP) as a gift. AP is a Swiss watch brand that is renowned worldwide for its craftsmanship and luxury. With an average price of $50,000, it certainly is expensive. Upon learning about the young woman’s desire, Sharpe was taken aback. On the podcast he stated,

“I got one AP after playing 14 years in the NFL, being a Hall of Famer and having a 17 year career in TV. I got one AP, and she said if you don’t get it, we can’t see each other no more.”

Shannon Sharpe mentioned that he only has one watch of that particular brand which he got after playing 14 years in the NFL, his induction into the Hall of Fame, and a subsequent 17-year tenure in television. Moreover, she clearly expressed that if he didn’t fulfill her request, she would stop seeing him.

Shannon Sharpe Refused to Gift an AP Watch

Shannon Sharpe loves living a lavish lifestyle, however, he prefers to spend on himself. After finding out the woman’s intention, Sharpe chose not to accept her extravagant demand and walked away. He recalls that the girl he was seeing had already arranged for an Uber as she must have anticipated his decision and left immediately.

“I walked right downstairs. Gil, right hand before God, she already knew I wasn’t gonna get it because as I was walking down the stairs she had an Uber out there waiting. She already knew I wasn’t gonna get it. I saw her three days later, guess what she had on on IG? A AP. Somebody got it.”

Days later, the former tight end saw on Instagram that the same woman was flaunting an AP watch which he had declined to purchase for her. Unc hinted that while he hadn’t gifted her the watch, someone else had indeed fulfilled her desire.

At 55 years old, Shannon Sharpe continues to be single and unmarried. Earlier while speaking to former NFL legend Chad Johnson, Sharpe revealed his deep involvement in football left him little time to consider marriage. However, Sharpe has three children from three different women.