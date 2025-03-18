“I Asked You Who Argued With Your Girlfriend”: Deion Sanders Gets Real With Colorado Players Before Spring Practice

While his son and loved ones are preparing to hear the family name announced once again at the NFL Draft, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, still has a job to do. In preparation for the program’s upcoming black and gold spring game, the NFL Hall of Famer is attempting to ensure that each and every member of the roster is prepared for the challenges that they will face both on and off of the field.

Reminding his players that “you ain’t by yourself,” the former Atlanta Falcon imparted a rather heartfelt message to his team during their Monday meeting. In an attempt to showcase that he does, in fact, care about his players, Coach Prime highlighted the various discussions that he had with his players after their return to the facility.

“Everybody in here is going through something. I asked you what was good that happened this weekend, and I asked you who had an argument with their girlfriend… Who got sideways with a family member… Who’s a little short on cash right now because they overextended themselves last month?”

With the sentimental issues out of the way, the team can now focus on the task at hand. After reminding the team about the caliber of coaches and programs that they have been granted access to, Coach Prime cautioned them not to take it for granted.

Asserting that “Only a fool won’t respond to wisdom,” Sanders emphasized the importance of humility. Shifting from an emotional tone to one of tough love, the head coach informed both the coaches and the players that,

“Wisdom is what we all seek… You want the truth. You want to keep it 100, right? Some of y’all want it 100 but you can’t handle 100, can you? We have to spoon feed some of y’all, some of y’all are sensitive… We have to learn. Coaches, relationships are everything.”

The Buffaloes managed to cast yet another wave of headlines with their signing of Marshall Faulk this February. In referring to his newfound running backs coach as “…a bonified leader,” Sanders detailed the longstanding report between him and his fellow hall of Famer.

“We worked alongside each other for almost a decade at the NFL Network, so I know him… I got love for Marshall Faulk… For him to want to come and help these young men… that’s tremendous… You listen to some of the talks, some of the wisdom that he’s giving these young men and it’s unbelievable.”

Faulk is just one of the many NFL Hall of Fame coaches that now populate the Colorado program. Given Sanders’ excitement over the team’s development and his player’s individual progressions throughout the spring season, it’s safe to assume that he is more than thrilled with the results that his team has produced.

The Buffaloes will continue to sharpen their iron as they prepare to take the field for the first time this year at the university’s Black & Gold Day on April 19th.