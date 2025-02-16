Dave Portnoy Promises ‘Barstool Hater’ Patrick Mahomes Free Tickets to Pat Mahomes Sr. vs John Rocker Fight

Following a 40-22 birching of the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX, former Minnesota Twin and father of the Chiefs’ quarterback, Pat Mahomes Sr., was recorded having a verbal confrontation with John Rocker. The video, which has since gone viral for numerous reasons, depicted the two former MLB talents nearly engaging in a physical altercation after Mahomes Sr. seemingly refused to accept Rocker’s handshake.

In an attempt to capitalize on the recent debacle, Dave Portnoy, of Barstool Sports, has preemptively announced a matchup between Rocker and Mahomes Sr. at the company’s upcoming Rough n’ Rowdy boxing event. During the faux fight announcement, Portnoy proclaimed that he would be inviting Patrick Mahomes himself to the event.

“I know Patty Mahomes… the guy who just got his doors blown off, said he hated Barstool. Well, now your dad is fighting in our company… I’m going to save a seat, free of charge.”

Despite the three-time Super Bowl champion having never directly stated that he “hates” the Barstool brand, he has made it abundantly clear that he does not wish to give them any of his business. While fulfilling his media obligations prior to competing in this year’s championship game, Mahomes was asked if the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast’s departure from Barstool Sports would result in him finally coming on the show. Mahomes told one of the members that the move “definitely improved y’all’s chances.”

My 2018 pro bowl teammate gave a soft confirmation to come on @BussinWTB this offseason. pic.twitter.com/ZAwSoiowzx — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 6, 2025

Given his dismissive tone, it’s fair to say that any kind of business dealing between the Mahomes family and Barstool, in all probability, remains off the table.

Barstool employees react to Portnoy’s announcement

Despite Dave’s comments noting that “I think it’s 100 percent, but I haven’t seen the signed paperwork yet,” many faces of Barstool were prepared to give their reactions and predictions about the fight.

Assuming that his boss is telling the truth, Robbie Fox questioned the decision of the Mahomes family. “If you’re Pat Mahomes… How are you letting your dad do this?” Others were more direct in their attempt to drum up interest in the potential bout, with one staffer claiming “It’s very natural for them to fight at Rough n’ Rowdy now… They seem to genuinely have bad blood between those two, so I’m excited.”

Given that Mahomes Sr. is set to turn 55 years old this August, it remains fairly safe to say that the two will probably not step into the ring. Enjoying an incredibly secure financial situation, there remains little to no incentive for the Texas native to actually lace up a pair of gloves in order to settle some petty beef.

The viral video itself may be a bad look to some, but it is unlikely to yield anything more than the occasional comment from either party on social media. The ever-controversial Portnoy is renowned for his ability to stir the pot and his attempt to secure a celebrity boxing match is a far-fetched one, at best. However, if Mike Tyson can fight Jake Paul, anything and everything beyond our imagination can turn into reality. You just never know!