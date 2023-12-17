As Rumors of ‘Superman’ Aaron Rodgers Set to Get Medically Cleared Surface, Fans Come Out With Hilarious Reactions; “Achilles Gonna Look Like Pulled Pork”

Oct 29, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ potential comeback has sparked a frenzy among NFL enthusiasts. The New York Jets quarterback is close to a return after a challenging Achilles injury. ESPN reported that Rodgers is apparently close to a return, inciting a wave of reactions from fans and football enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Rodgers has been the center of attention ever since he promised a return this season following his Achilles surgery. Merely 77 days after his surgery, Rodgers was back on the field, diligently working with his teammates. The commitment and dedication he has shown are nothing short of extraordinary.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C079NtXtEVu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

According to Adam Schefter, Rodgers has been cleared to practice and is likely to get the medical green light to play soon. However, this doesn’t guarantee his immediate return to the field. The decision hinges on discussions between Rodgers, the Jets organization, and, crucially, the team’s playoff prospects. He added, “Rodgers and the Jets organization still need to get together to discuss if returning next Sunday is the next step they want to take.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1736243477644779654?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The fans’ reactions were a mix of excitement for watching their star quarterback’s comeback on the field and criticism for the risk-taking factor of the setup. A user hilariously commented, “His Achilles is going to look like pulled pork by the playoffs (if they even make it).”

Another one mentioned, “Don’t players usually get hurt against Washington…” A comment read, “Honestly, there’s no reason for him to go out there with no implications and a chance he gets hurt on dat shitty ass turf.” A fan wrote, “This dude isn’t real.” Many fans and experts have expressed their concerns over Rodgers potentially being too hasty in his return aspirations, and not considering the risk associations.

Robert Saleh Thinks His QB is “Unbelievable”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has nothing but praise for Rodgers’ efforts. In awe of his quarterback’s progress, Saleh remarked, “He pushed it a little bit yesterday. He went under center, running boots and jogging from drill to drill. It looks normal, but it’s unbelievable.”

Advertisement

Saleh’s words underscore the respect and admiration that Rodgers commands, not just for his skill but for his resilience and commitment to the game. Despite the optimism, Rodgers himself maintains a pragmatic stance. He acknowledges the need to feel secure in his ability to protect himself before making a return.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JetCastPod/status/1735792141790580798?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With the Jets currently not in a strong playoff position, Rodgers has expressed doubts about the feasibility of his comeback before the four-month mark, emphasizing the risk it would entail.

In the end, Aaron Rodgers’ journey this season is a testament to the relentless spirit of an athlete. Whether or not he steps back onto the field this year, his story is one of remarkable determination and an unyielding love for the game.