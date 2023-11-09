“PS: Edelman, This is How You Felt All Those Years?”: Tom Brady Takes a Dig at Old Pal Julian Edelman, While Posing With Victor Wembanyama

Jan 4, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) high-fives quarterback Tom Brady (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has managed to bless the fans with his likable presence even after his retirement from active football. He recently posed with NBA star Victor Wembanyama, taking the time to share them on Instagram. However, he also took the opportunity to take a dig at his long-time pal Julian Edelman adding a humor to the post.

Brady’s humorous caption stole the show as he posted his pictures alongside the tallest 7 feet 4 inches NBA star. He expressed his excitement about meeting Wembanyama describing him as an ‘incredible young man’. While he noted that he could joke about scoring ten points and grabbing rebounds in a basketball game, he admitted Wembanyama’s prowess in the sport.

“Awesome to meet you @wemby. Incredible young man. Usually I’d make some joke here about how I think I could get 10 and 10 against you, but let’s be real… you’d send my jumper into the club level 😂😂😂

Brady also took the opportunity to roast his 5 feet 10 inches tall friend- Julian Edelman. While Brady stands at 6 feet 4 inches, he compared his difference with Wembanyama to his own with Edelman in a funny twist. “PS: @edelman11 This is how you felt all those years???, Brady further added to the caption.

Brady’s humor was topped by the amusing comments of fans and followers who responded in the comments, amusingly empathizing with Edelman.

The story is only one of the incidents where Brady brought his tickling humor to use. His stories with funny edits added another twist to the pictures alongside the San Antonio Spurs star.

Tom Brady Bamboozles Media Houses

Tom Brady took the amusement to another level as he posted photoshopped pictures in his story. The pictures were immaculately edited to diminish the difference between Victor Wembanyama and Brady’s height. This added layer not only tickled the fans but tempted the media houses to get in on the joke. Reportedly, many media houses approached Brady to reuse his edited pictures.

Brady’s absence from the field continues to sadden after he took retirement in February this year. However, his active participation in sports and occasional appearances on the sidelines have continued to delight the fans. Not only this, but his mischievous jabs at his friends and enlivening presence online keep him in the headlines. Even though the practical joke amused the fans and followers, one cannot seem to get enough of him and his charisma.