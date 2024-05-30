Deion Sanders Gets Applauded For Enforcing a New Rule To Improve Player Relations

Mar 30, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders before the game between the Arlington Renegades and the Birmingham Stallions at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Prime Deion Sanders still has a few months until the commencement of the new season but he is already sowing the seeds for a strongly knitted team. After settling for a 4-8 season last year, Prime is keeping tabs on everything to build a stronger and bolder Colorado Buffaloes. While holding on to hope, Sanders is taking the most unexpected steps with a new rule in place.

Deion Sanders’ masterful planning now includes an old-school rule for players to keep their phones away during their time in the cafeteria. For Prime, it provides an opportunity for the players and the coaches to find a moment away from the field and get to know each other better. A video shared by Prime saw Tysha Stewart, a businesswoman holding a black sheen-finished sleek box that will be used to collect the phones from the players.

Meanwhile, Deion Sanders presented the idea to his team, saying,

“We don’t want you guys on your phone while in the cafeteria. We want you to talk to each other and get to know one another.”

Deion Sanders clarified his intent behind the new rule in his post’s caption, writing,

“New Rule For All cubuffsfootball Athletes. Let’s Get to know each other. It Starts Now!”

While many including his son, Shilo Sanders disapproved of the idea. Tysha Stewart during the video stated how CU safety said, “Coach Prime is going way too far.” However, fans were certainly excited about the decision taken by the coach.

Deion Sanders New No Phone Rule Has Fans Buzzing pic.twitter.com/p2E4jG8yDm — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) May 30, 2024

Deion Sanders is using every trick in his sleeve to make the best out of Colorado. Not long ago, the Colorado University cafeteria saw a massive update transforming it into a world-class eatery. And it was only a matter of time till Prime made good use of it to strengthen the team.

Deion Sanders Attempts To Break the Ice

The Colorado Buffaloes have seen a massive overturn again this season, much like their debut. Though their core players like Shedeur Sanders and Shilo remain the same, new recruits are set to carry the Buffs baton in 2024. This calls for an opportunity to build better interpersonal relationships which in turn can help the team in the long run.

Considering Deion Sanders’ newest rule can prove to be an effective icebreaker for the team, Prime is obviously leaving no stone unturned. He previously talked about how the updated cafeteria called the Durrell Dining Center helps the recruits solve their dietary issues and supplement their physicality.

Now, the recruits will form new relationships even during meals instead of drooping on their phones. The Buffaloes will now be able to forge strong friendships, discuss their games even off the field, and bolster their pack’s strength with this new rule in place.