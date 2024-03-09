Shannon Sharpe’s NFL Earnings Become the Talk of the Town as Unc Makes Shocking ‘Money Statement’ Post Katt Williams Interview

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe hit the jackpot with his Kat Williams interview that went viral earlier this year. Recently, he spilled the beans to the “Nightcap“ co-host Chad Johnson, revealing, that interview alone raked in more cash than what he used to earn in a year in the NFL.

Advertisement

Now his statement has left the fans wondering how much the former tight end earned throughout his football career. Let’s break it down and delve into the numbers.

Shannon Sharpe made it to the pro league after the Denver Broncos drafted him out of Savannah State College as the 192nd overall in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL draft. Following the draft he signed his first 2-year, $635,000 contract with the team. In his first two seasons, he started in just 11 of 32 games he played.

Advertisement

However, his best was yet to come, and seeking that the Denver Broncos sign another 2-year, $685,000 contract extension in 1992. After successfully playing for two years, he made his first two Pro Bowl appearances (1992-1993) and became a member of the All-Pro First teams in 1993.

Yet again, he negotiated a contract extension of 3 years, $3.6 million with the franchise in 1993. These three seasons became his breakout years, where he had two 1000+ receiving yards performances and three Pro Bowl appearances. (1994-1996).

Advertisement

After playing the 1996 NFL season his contract expired, and the following year he signed a lucrative 3-year, $7.5 million contract with the Broncos. Sharpe reached his peak while being the Broncos during these years, where he helped his team win two back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998. His exceptional performances earned him another spot in the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team for both of these seasons

In 2000, the former tight end decided to move on from the Denver Broncos and signed a four-year, $13.8 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. In his very first season with the Ravens, he won his third Super Bowl, and in 2001, he made his eighth and final Pro Bowl appearance.

After playing just two seasons for the Purple Murders, he returned to the Denver Broncos where he played his first 10 seasons. He signed a 7-year, 16.6 million deal with them, but after playing for two years, Sharpe decided to hang up his cleats in 2004.

While serving 12 seasons at the Denver Broncos he earned $15.3 million and another $7 million came in his two-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens. According to Spotrac, the star tight end Shannon Sharpe played 14 seasons in the NFL and had an overall NFL career earnings of $22.3 million.

What is Shannon Sharpe’s Net Worth?

Shannon Sharpe has a net worth of $14 million in 2024. Apart from his earnings from the league, he is also a co-host of the “First Take” show with Stephen A. Smith and also co-hosts the “Nightcap” podcast with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Sharpe even launched his own podcast in 2020, which goes by the name “Club Shay Shay” which has welcomed high-profile guests such as Snoop Dogg, Floyd Mayweather, Travis Kelce, Ice Cube, and Katt Williams. His podcast currently has 2.95 million subscribers, and his interview with comedian Katt Williams has gained 61.5 million views and 1.5 million likes.

In the recent episode of the “Nightcap”, Sharpe shared that the three-hour interview with Williams earned him 3X more money than what he usually earns. He even compared his NFL salary to his recent paycheck from YouTube. The former tight end stated,

“I just got the check. So whatever you think I made, 3x it. So if you think I made $500,000, 3x it. If you think I made a million, 3x it. If you think I made $2 million, 3x it. I made more money on Katt Williams alone than I made in any year that I played the NFL.”

Shannon Sharpe’s net worth also includes his massive endorsement deals with major brands such as Pizza Hut, Reebok, Coors Light, and Pepsi. Sharpe, famous for his lavish lifestyle, hasn’t let the cash dry up since leaving the league in 2004. Now labeling himself as an entertainer, he has attracted immense popularity in recent years.