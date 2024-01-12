Shaquille O’Neal Makes a New Coaching Pitch to Deion Sanders After Nick Saban Retirement News

Deion Sanders instilled new hopes among Colorado fans after he became the face of the program. But his debut season was nothing short of a bust, as the Buffaloes couldn’t even secure a Bowl game with a 4-8 record. He has since vowed to restructure the roster and bring about a change for the better ahead of the 2024 season. Prime sure seems content, but the NBA legend and his long-time admirer, Shaquille O’Neal, feels that he could be doing the same job elsewhere.

Advertisement

Shaq and Deion share a longstanding friendship, even extending each other’s supporting hands from time to time. Recently, the four-time NBA champ took to Instagram to propose that Prime could be the perfect fit at Alabama since there’s now an opening for the head coaching job. He stated,

“Hey I don’t usually do this, but I am gonna do it today. Deion Sanders for the Alabama job? Let me know what you think.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1-9yXSs8B0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Wednesday marked the retirement announcement of the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, who spent an impressive 17 years with the program. It’s also worth noting that he led the team to 7 national victories and 9 SEC championships. After his retirement, the focus now shifts to — who is well-equipped to step into Coach Saban’s shoes. Among those voicing opinions, Shaq believes Deion Sanders is the ideal candidate for the role.

Does Deion Sanders feel the same way? He inked a five-year, $29.5 million contract with the team in 2023. Aside from Alabama, Prime did get one or two recommendations for the head coaching job, but he seems to be steadfast in his journey at Boulder. During his chat with NBC News last year, Sanders said,

“I don’t plan on being anywhere else in my coaching career, it is my desire to one day retire, and just walk off… not walk off – I want to ride off on a white horse with a black hat in Boulder, Colorado. Winning a championship.”

It’s nothing new for Shaquille O’Neal to shower praise on Sanders. He once compared him to the legendary Phil Jackson, former head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Buffaloes’ strong start in the 2023 season, with three consecutive wins, further fueled Shaq’s claim. He highlighted Deion Sanders’ impressive resume and confidence as motivating factors, drawing parallels to how Jackson inspired Shaq and Kobe in their playing days. Moreover, Shaq even labeled him the ‘best coach in college football’.

Advertisement

Shaq’s Coaching Advice for Deion Sanders Sparks Disagreement

Shaq’s latest proposal to recommend Sanders to the Alabama campus didn’t resonate with football enthusiasts. They believe Coach Prime has a promising career ahead, but to solidify his standing among the greats, he must guide his team to playoff appearances first.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1745815611576561787?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan expressed, “I think he represents the future of coaching but I think the timing is off. Have to make the playoffs at least to replace one of the greats imo”

Another one stated, “I think he should build Colorado into what Saban built in Alabama! A leader blazes the trail first not follow what someone else already built. Deion will be fine! Just watch it unfold”

A social media user wrote, “Nah, I’d want him to build in Colorado and continue to spark the culture”

Someone else mentioned, “Naw, he is just fine where he at.”

This is not the first time Shaq has recommended Coach Prime for a coaching gig. During his chat on “The Big Podcast With Shaq” two years back, Big Shamrock urged Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to consider Deion Sanders as the next head coach of his team. In his view, Sanders could get the team back on track by holding players accountable for their mistakes. This came mere days after America’s Team suffered a disappointing loss against the Niners in the NFC wildcard round.

Shaq is a big-time Cowboys fan, so his frustrations are justified. But his suggestion to bring in Sanders possessed the risk of turning into a disaster since the team has been making strides this season. On the other hand, the Colorado Buffaloes stumbled with back-to-back losses, finishing with a disappointing 4-8 record and missing the playoffs.