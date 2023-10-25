“She Can Run for President”: Erin Andrews Can’t Stop Praising Taylor Swift for Her ‘WEAR Gesture’ During Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift’s recent presence at the Chiefs’ games has been causing quite a stir in both the sports and entertainment world. During the highly anticipated showdown against the Denver Broncos, it was TayTay’s windbreaker jacket that took the internet by storm, along with the designer herself, who has now come out with the jacket’s journey. The brand in question is ‘WEAR’, designed by the esteemed sportscaster Erin Andrews.

During their recent podcast show “Calm Down With Erin and Charissa“, both the hosts delved into how the WEAR jacket might have made its way to the 12-time gammy winner. The duo also suggested how Taylor could make a presidential run, as the pop sensation continues to uplift women. Swift’s choice didn’t just elevate the brand; it connected two powerful women in an unexpected collaboration.

Riding the Taylor Swift Wave

After spotting Taylor at a Chiefs‘ game in September, Andrews sent over a box of WEAR apparel, with the hopes that it’d reach her. Her dream certainly came true, as Andrews recalled, “You never think she’s going to actually put it on.” But Taylor Swift did, and unsurprisingly, the windbreaker sold out twice! Andrews shared these exhilarating moments on the podcast, praising Swift’s unintentional endorsement.

She went on to say, “The reason this felt so good… is it’s still a struggle with this clothing line. Women looking out for other women… she can run for the president.” Andrews’ clothing brand has grown by leaps and bounds, collaborating with major sports leagues and even partnering with ‘Baublebar‘ for NFL-themed jewelry.

Her journey in the fashion world, despite facing criticism, has been made even sweeter with Taylor’s endorsement. Erin’s sheer joy was evident when she told her co-host about the surprise, adding that women supporting women is an unparalleled force in the industry.

No Middle Man in the Fashion Game

The story behind Taylor Swift’s choice of the WEAR jacket took another twist in Erin Andrews’ recent podcast appearance. Setting the record straight on the rumors, Erin emphasized that Travis Kelce wasn’t the middleman in this sartorial exchange. Erin shared, “The package came directly from me. I noticed there was chatter on TikTok speculating that he might’ve been the one to gift it to her, but that’s not how it played out.”

When probed further by the podcaster on the delivery specifics, whether it went to Kelce’s residence or to Swift’s PR team, Andrews responded, “I sent it, hopeful she’d receive it. I had no expectations that she’d actually get it or wear it,” followed by, “And no, I didn’t send it via Kelce. I wouldn’t burden him with that.”

This unexpected exchange between Taylor and Erin undeniably left a mark on her brand, and she’s genuinely thankful for it. However, it also raised a question: Was the jacket perhaps a gift from Travis Kelce? What is your take on it?