USC WR Makai Lemon Caught Ignoring Coach’s Instructions at the Combine Amid a Rumored Drop in Draft Stock

The Makai Lemon drama isn’t over yet! The USC Trojans prospect was getting a lot of buzz before the NFL Combine, projected to go top 10 as a top-three wideout in the class. But now, some troubling reports have surfaced after his media and in-person interviews.

Former Steelers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko reported on X that a scout told him Lemon “absolutely bombed” his interviews. His almost sinister stare at the camera didn’t impress many, it seems.

Meanwhile, Draft analyst Robinson L. Wittmore reported that several teams have taken the wideout off their boards after his in-person interviews. Jets insider Chris Nimbley added that those face-to-face sessions were a total disaster. But what about his performances during drills? Well, online sleuths found some red flags there too.

In a video posted on X, New England Patriots wide receivers coach Todd Downing is seen giving instructions to combine prospects on the sidelines before their catching drills, but Lemon didn’t seem to care. He was seen ignoring Downing’s speech, stepping away from the group and turning his face toward the field with that same “locked-in,” almost sinister posture.

And when it was his turn to catch the ball, Lemon missed a pass after failing to look up, possibly because he didn’t try to listen to the instructions.

Makai Lemon stock is dropping He ignores the coaches initial instructions and watches the pass fly way over his head. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/BDAeTT9gxU — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) March 2, 2026

Fans seem to have cooled on Lemon after his recent controversies. “This is why us Jets fans have changed our mind on this guy, including a few other things and reasons,” one fan said about the wideout prospect.

“Lemon is a bust, let him fall to round 2 for the giants,” another penned. “Whoever drafts this guy will have an Antonio Brown situation on their hands lmao,” a third noted.

So, has Lemon’s draft stock taken a massive hit? The buzz online says so, but for now, it’s hard to tell if that buzz will turn out to be true. Aside from his awkward interview appearance, Lemon did impress scouts with his on-field performances.

He participated in on-field position drills but did not do the official timed 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, or vertical jump. He received an A- for that workout, with many praising his elite movement and route-running skills. His initial dropped pass didn’t really matter, as his performance in The Gauntlet drill later on was very impressive.

As a 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, Lemon shouldn’t fall so drastically. If he does, the Jets will surely pick him up at 16. Or the Steelers at 21.