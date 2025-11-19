Dillon Gabriel Injury: Travis Hunter’s Wife Backs Browns QB’s Fiancée Amid “Cheering” Allegation

The Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel storyline has had all the twists and turns this year. The latest? Last Sunday saw an unfortunate incident that led to the former Colorado QB’s most-awaited moment in the NFL: his debut.

Shedeur got the first chance because Dillon suffered a concussion near the end of the first half. However, Shedeur failed to capitalize on his rare opportunity, resulting in the Browns’ 16-23 loss to the Bengals.

Meanwhile, what was appalling, according to Dillon’s fiancée Zo Caswell, was the reaction by a certain sect of Browns fans. In a strongly worded message, Zo claimed that the group cheered at Huntington Bank Field when Dillon was hurt.

“And to the ‘Browns’ fans at the game on Sunday night, if you cheered at the second half knowing he was hurt, there is a special place in hell for you. You should feel ashamed of yourselves,” she posted on TikTok with a video, which has now gone viral on other platforms too, including Reddit.

Zo’s words resonated with many in the NFL, including Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee. She posted a sweet response. “Travis and I are sending you and Dillon so much love. Many good things in store for you,” Leanna commented, amid Travis’s season-ending injury.

So, did the Browns fans give up on Dillon? We cannot conclude so entirely, because there is a legitimate counterargument that the fans were cheering for Shedeur’s entry, and not Dillon’s injury. But one point was crystal clear: Shedeur’s returns — 47 yards with a 13.5 passer rating — were historically low and did not help his cause.

In the postgame presser, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski conveyed a similar message. He outlined that Dillon will miss the November 23 game against the Raiders and added that Shedeur will be the starter. Meanwhile, he also put forth his continued faith in Dillon, maintaining that he will get back the QB role whenever he is ready.

Coming back to the injury, Zo also thanked the people who reached out, expressing their concern for Dillon, before delivering another strong message: “Players are real people, not fictional characters in a movie. Do better, be better.”

The couple, who met in middle school in Hawaii, announced their engagement in September 2024 and are planning a summer 2026 wedding.

As of Week 11, Dillon has completed 109 of 184 passes for 937 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also thrown two interceptions and has a passer rating of 80.8. These are not great numbers by NFL standards, especially at a time when the Browns (2-8) are 4th in the AFC North.

Meanwhile, Dillon is most likely to make a comeback in Week 13 when the Browns face the 49ers on November 30. The scrutiny for Dillon and Shedeur is high, as the Browns already parted ways with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. Perhaps that’s probably the source of all the negative chants against Shedeur as well as Dillon.