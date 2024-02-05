“My Parents Didn’t Stay in the Same Room”: Are Travis Kelce’s Parents Ed & Donna Kelce Divorced?

The spotlight has never been stronger on the Kelce family as much as this season. The brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have forged their paths into the NFL, excelling at every turn. However, their journey was no bed of roses — in fact, quite the opposite of it — as their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, were facing marital struggles, which could have very well derailed their careers.

The Kelce parents’ relationship struggles were discussed in the documentary ‘Kelce‘, last year. While the TV series revolves around Jason’s contemplation of retiring from the NFL, it also delves into a complex topic about his parents. The younger Kelce shared his unease, noticing a change when his parents were no longer sharing the same bed, unlike his friends’ parents. He and Jason struggled to grasp the situation, but the former was convinced that a split was imminent. He said,

“I knew my mom and dad’s situation was different than other parents,” Travis Kelce explained, adding, “I would go and have sleepovers at other houses and the other parents are staying in the same room, and my parents didn’t stay in the same room.”

As it turns out, Travis and Jason’s fear came true as the couple separated in 2013 after 25 years of marriage, per different sources. However, they remained united in supporting their kids. They even made history as the first parents to cheer for two teams in the Super Bowl last year when Travis and Jason locked horns against each other.

Ed and Donna Kelce Share Their Part of the Story

Donna and Ed agree that they would have split early on if it wasn’t for the kids. Even Travis shed light on the fact that they were aware of the compromise their parents made for their sake. Throwing light on the emotional topic, their father took the liberty to share their perspective of the story on ‘Kelce’.

Ed Kelce seemed content with the fact that he, along with Donna, held on to the marriage as long as they did. According to him, the split was a difficult decision, though a preferred option for the couple. But it “would have been a nightmare with the logistics, getting kids where they had to be and providing all the support”, he said in his time on the documentary. Donna also had a similar reaction, saying,

“Just trying to keep it all together when you’re being a parent,” adding, “It’s tough.”

While the split caused much agony along the way, which Travis Kelce addressed in his narration, things have taken a turn for the better now. Even in the past, the fun duo of Jason and Travis added light to their parents’ lives, being just 23 months apart in birth time. Donna once talked about breaking numerous fights between the two, as the two ‘egged each other on’, making everything a competition.

The Kelce household became an example, as the two parents endured a difficult relationship for the kids, and the children worked up to play in the NFL. They have maintained a fine balance while the brothers also keep close and become confidants for one another. While Jason Kelce is now in a happy marriage with his wife Kylie and their three daughters, Travis Kelce has made waves for his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.