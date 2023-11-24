Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Spends $6,000 to Help 30 Needy Families For Thanksgiving

The Chiefs are coming off a hard home defeat against their last year’s Super Bowl opponents the Eagles. As the team goes to celebrate Thanksgiving, Justin Reid certainly knows how to make it a wholesome day for everyone. The Chiefs’ safety spread good cheer as he spent $6000 for the people of his community. He took 30 families in need to a local grocery store and gave each one of them a $200 gift card, so they could buy food for Thanksgiving.

This was part of ‘Thanksgiving Grocery Grab,’ which Reid hosts every year. Reid also volunteered for a Thanksgiving giveaway earlier this month at The Giving Hope Food Pantry alongside OL Trey Smith. Offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor also gave back to the community as he hosted a free turkey distribution at the Redemptorist Center in Kansas City and handed out turkeys to families in need.

Justin Reid’s Philanthropic Side

Justin Reid is a gift that keeps on giving. This isn’t the first time he has given back to the community. The Former Texan who has become an integral part of the Chief’s defense since he joined in 2022, previously contributed to a science department of a local high school in Kansas according to USA Today. Through his foundation, the SB-winning safety donated $15,000 to Kansas City Central High School. The donation was intended for the high school’s Robotics team and STEM/Engineering department.

His foundation the JReid InDeed is a charitable organization founded by him for funding the disadvantaged youth in the community through interactive programs, community engagement, and technology access. The foundation focuses on children in underserved communities of Houston, Baton Rouge, and Kansas City.

The Chiefs lost in the rematch of last year’s Super Bowl. Reid, who is playing in his 2nd season with the Chiefs recorded 7 tackles in the game. So far has started all the games this season and has made 49 tackles, has been an integral part of the defense which has outperformed the offense this season.

He and the team would be hoping to repeat the accomplishments of the last season. They are 7-3 now but remain very much in the playoff contention. Despite being at the top of their AFC West division, they could lose out to the 1 seed to Baltimore Ravens. The Kansas team is up against the Raiders in week 12 next.