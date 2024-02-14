Mama Kelce Receives a Super Special Welcome by Southwest Airlines After Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl Win; “Very Proud”

There stood a proud mother, Donna Kelce, cheering for her son, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched another Lombardi. This Super Bowl was unlike any other for Mama Kelce, witnessing her son’s team triumph in a heart-stopping overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers. Her presence at the game was a testament to her unwavering support, a ritual that has become as much a part of the Super Bowl as the halftime show.

The love and cheers didn’t just stop at the game. On her way back, Donna got a super sweet surprise on her Southwest flight. In a recently surfaced clip, the flight crew of Donna’s return flight can be heard announcing to all passengers:

“You’re on a very special flight; we are carrying a VIP (very important parent) this afternoon. Mama Kelce is on board, everybody. Congratulations to her, her family, and the team over the Chiefs. Well done, very proud.”

The whole plane was lit up, cheering for Mama Kelce. The proud mother of two can also be seen throwing her hands up in celebration, waving and smiling, soaking in the moment, showing what it means when your kid wins two back-to-back Super Bowls.

A week before this memorable flight, Donna shared her excitement and anticipation for the Super Bowl in an interview with Today. While discussing game days, Mama Kelce mentioned how it’s kind of tricky to get in touch with her sons, with them being all dialed in for the game. But she never finds excuses before sending her love and support their way, making sure they feel it, even if she’s not blowing up their phones.

In a triumphant moment, holding his third Lombardi Trophy, Travis Kelce sang Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” to the jubilant crowd at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday. This was a special nod to the city that hosted the Chiefs’ remarkable victory, with Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watching proudly from below. Travis’s choice of song was a celebration of their hard-fought win, signaling a party that only Las Vegas could accommodate.

