“She Said Yes!!”: 49ers Fan Goes Viral After Popping the Question in Front of the Niner Gang in NOLA

After an injury-laden and inconsistent 2024, the 2025 season looks to have started on a positive note for the 49ers and their fanbase. Not only have Kyle Shanahan’s men opened the year with two straight road wins, but the Niner Gang was also treated to a viral moment in New Orleans when one of their own turned a pregame rally into a life-changing memory.

During the team’s Gold Rush Tour stop at the Hard Rock Cafe, Niners fan Brian Murphy brought his girlfriend, Rashanda, onto the stage in front of a packed crowd of fellow supporters.

The tour, known for giveaways, music, and fan-first experiences, became the perfect backdrop for a surprise proposal.

Murphy first eased the crowd into the moment before inviting his fiancée-to-be, with a twist. “You didn’t win a raffle,” he told Rashanda from the podium.

“You’re up here because I know how much I love you, and I can’t picture my life without you.” With that, he dropped to one knee. Rashanda said yes immediately, the couple embraced, and the room erupted with a “She said yes!”

DJ JayMo, hosting the event, captured the energy perfectly. “Thanks for this beautiful couple right here. Congratulations. Oh my God. That’s a fat ring. Damn,” he exclaimed.

And after learning their names, DJ JayMo quipped, “Future Murphy. Make some noise for Brian and Rashanda, man. You know what? You can get married at the Gold Rush Tour.”

The feel-good proposal story instantly set social media ablaze as multiple 49ers fan accounts joined in, reposting the clip and calling it a “faithful love story in the making”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 49ers Tailgate (@49ers_tailgate)

Fans, meanwhile, couldn’t stop dropping their good wishes to the couple. “Congrats again Brian and Rashanda,” posted the official Gold Rush Tour account.

“Big Congratulations to you both,” posted another 49ers fan account. “She said yes. Love you guys, may Jesus bless with a great future,” added a third.

While the Gold Rush Tour delivered one of the weekend’s most memorable fan moments, the 49ers also handled their business on the field. Just a day after the proposal, the team outlasted the Saints 26-21 at the Caesars Superdome, improving their season record to 2-0.

What made the win notable, however, was that it came without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who is sidelined with a toe injury. Instead, it was backup Mac Jones, who completed 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, a steady performance that gave the 49ers fans much-needed assurance in their starting QB’s absence.

The victory also places the team in unique historical company. It was the first time since 1988 that the 49ers opened a season with back-to-back road wins behind different starting quarterbacks.

The last time it happened, the Joe Montana–Steve Young tandem laid the foundation for a Super Bowl XXIII victory. In fact, of the six other seasons where the 49ers began 2-0 on the road, four ended with Super Bowl appearances and two with Lombardi Trophies.

So for a fanbase already buzzing over a magical weekend in New Orleans, it feels fitting that the Niner Gang got to celebrate love off the field and dominance on it, with both moments feeding into the optimism that surrounds this team. And if history is any guide, Brian and Rashanda’s proposal might not be the only unforgettable celebration tied to the 2025 49ers.