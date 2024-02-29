Peter King, Once Insulted by Josh Allen Over a Handshake, Names the Top 10 Nicest QBs in the NFL

Peter King, the esteemed sportswriter, bid farewell to his illustrious 44-year career in the NFL. In his final Football Morning in America column before retirement, King took a nostalgic look back at his career. Subsequently, he revealed his list of the top 10 nicest quarterbacks, he’s had the privilege of speaking with.

Among these esteemed individuals, some familiar names grace the top spots, with their exemplary character both on and off the field. Topping King’s list are legendary quarterbacks like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, whose professionalism and graciousness have left a lasting impression.

Others who have been kind to those around them, include notable figures such as Boomer Esiason, Kirk Cousins, and Geno Smith. Others on the list are Phil Simms, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Matt Ryan with genuine demeanor and kindness. Among the NFL’s finest are also Drew Brees, Charlie Batch, and Dak Prescott sharing the last place.

Peter King is bidding adieu after an illustrious 44-year career. At 66, King announced his retirement from his iconic column for NBC. Reflecting on his journey, King also expressed gratitude for the privilege of being a long-term presence in an ever-evolving industry. With 27 years devoted to his column and 44 years in sports writing, King’s tenure ends with a desire to explore new opportunities and spend more time with his family. While he bids goodbye, Josh Allen’s absence from the list demands a revisit.

Why Didn’t Josh Allen Make the List?

Josh Allen known for his blend of competitiveness and friendliness, once found himself in a hilarious encounter with Peter King. This resulted in an awkward handshake snub that turned into a memorable moment. During an interview last offseason, King left Allen hanging for a handshake which was noted by the fans.

Determined to turn the tables, Josh Allen decided to take revenge on Peter King during their next encounter almost a year later. When the handshake opportunity arose again, Allen seized the moment to playfully snub King. While not many expected this at the time, Allen’s surprisingly witty and mischievous approach amused the fans. Despite an initial delay and a humorous attempt by King to anticipate the handshake, Allen made a swift escape.

Although the initial encounter between Josh Allen and Peter King was awkward, the situation eventually led to a positive resolution. King apologized for the mishap, and Allen, after waiting a year, playfully pranked but missed a chance on his top 10 list.