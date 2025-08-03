Aaron Rodgers Explains How Two Days Off Helped His Body Recover at Steelers Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers is no longer the spry, quick-recovering 30-year-old he once was. At 41, entering his 20th—and quite possibly final—NFL season, his body needs far more maintenance, rest, and support. Mobility has declined, recovery takes longer, and he now relies heavily on protection in the pocket to be effective. The Steelers, who signed him with full awareness of these realities, have so far managed his workload with caution and realism.

Advertisement

Back on The Pat McAfee Show, the crew asked Rodgers how he’s handling the intensity of training camp, both physically and mentally. According to the 4-time MVP, things are going surprisingly well. He said his body feels fresh, pain-free, and not sore—largely thanks to the rest days he’s been given. For a veteran in his 40s, proper rest isn’t just helpful, it’s essential, especially under the grueling summer heat of camp.

So, what does a typical day at Steelers practice look like for Rodgers and the offense? It’s intense. One of the daily staples is the “Seven Shots” drill; seven consecutive plays from the two-yard line, designed to simulate red-zone pressure. The offense gets four shots to convert, while the defense has three chances to come up with a stop. It’s a test of execution, toughness, and situational football.

“The body feels great. We just got two days off. That never happens. We had a day off, and then we had a rainout yesterday. I feel great. It’s hot out here. It’s going to be Gruden Grinder today out there. We start every practice with what we call seven shots. It’s seven plays from 4th & 2 from two. That period is live as is the team run.”

Unlike many other teams, the Steelers don’t shy away from full-contact tackling in camp. This aggressive approach is part of Pittsburgh’s DNA: tough, physical, no-nonsense football. For A-Rod to be not only participating but thriving in this environment at his age is both impressive and encouraging.

But let’s be clear- this is just the beginning. The regular season grind will be more punishing, and how Aaron Rodgers holds up physically will be one of the key storylines of the year. He’s less than two years removed from tearing his Achilles, and at 41, returning to peak form is no easy feat. Truthfully, he hasn’t played at an elite level for nearly four seasons.

Expectations for the Steelers aren’t sky-high, as many view them as fringe contenders with an outside shot at the Super Bowl. Still, if Rodgers can guide them to the playoffs and win a couple of postseason games, many will consider the season a success. Of course, this could be his “last dance,” and knowing his legacy-driven mindset, he’ll be aiming to go out in style, with poise, purpose, and maybe even another ring on his finger.