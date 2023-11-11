“That Was Not a Bong”: Aaron Rodgers Elucidates On What He Accidentally Dropped On the Sidelines During MNF

Apr 30, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the court after game one of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers set the record straight on the Pat McAfee show, addressing social media rumors about dropping a bong on the ground during the Jets’ game. The four-time MVP dispelled the speculation, shedding light on what he actually dropped on the sidelines.

When the veteran quarterback accidentally dropped a box on the sidelines, a bong-like bottle came flying out of it. This caused a buzz on social media, calling it a glass bong. Aaron Rodgers clarified that the glass bong was actually an uber-fancy bottle of tequila he had been gifted.

A-Rod saluted “bongs everywhere” as he dismissed the speculation. He then clarified that the dropped object wasn’t a bong but a Maestro Dobel Tequila bottle from John Sutcliffe. He even joked about the ‘weak bong conspiracy’ that could use a bit of zing.

“So, I turn over and there’s Hugh, my buddy. I see Hugh, give him a hug, dap him up, and go to pick it back up,” Rodgers said. “Sh*t (Tequila) falls out. I lose half my tequila. Shoutout to Bongs everywhere but that was not one of them.”

Moreover, Pat McAfee also bantered, shouting out to Aaron Rodgers for making people think that he was carrying a bong to an NFL game. However, the Jets’ QB added a touch of humor by suggesting outlandish alternatives such as Dolphin Semen or New York Giants’ tears. Rodgers said, “A little weak on conspiracies. I feel like it should have been something more like Dolphin Semen, or maybe Giants’ tears.”

NFL Fans React to the Bong Situation of Aaron Rodgers

Amidst the spilled tequila incident, certain fans, eager for drama, fueled speculations about a potential bong. Here’s how enthusiasts reacted to the spilled expensive tequila, stirring social media discussions:

“Ah, the secret to a quick Achilles comeback,” commented one fan.

“Having Tequila on the sidelines is WILD,” said another fan.

“Someone’s got to agree that the newest Aaron Rodgers interview on Pat McAfee about the tequila he dropped on the sideline that he was completely zooted out of his mind,” explained a fan.

Some curious fans questioned why Aaron Rodgers has a tequila bottle on the sidelines, possibly missing his explanation that it was a gift from John Sutcliffe. The focus seemed to have shifted from Rodgers’ clarification to building a conspiracy.

“K… so why was there tequila.” a fan stated.

“ya ya, that’s EXACTLY what someone who dropped a Bong would say…” said another NFL fan.

While some fans don’t buy into the tequila story, it has undoubtedly left them amused. The sidelined QB is making strides in recovery and showing his support for the Green Gang in his own unique way. Despite the Jets‘ current 4-4 record, they still might secure a playoff berth even without Rodgers, who is expected to be fully recovered by then. Only time will tell.