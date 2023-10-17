“Shedeur Is More Of Me”: A Year After Ranking His Kids On Father’s day, Deion Sanders Differentiates His Three Sons

Deion Sanders has never hesitated to be an honest father. He openly ranks his kids and believes that he is just being truthful when no other parent wants to dare touch this sensitive topic of a favorite child. However, in his latest chapter on being an honest parent, Coach Prime delved into differentiating the personality types of his three sons, Deion Jr. Shilo, and Shedeur.

Deion and his middle son Shilo Sanders, appeared on the 48th episode of KG Certified with NBA legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. When talking about Deion and his alter ego Prime, Kevin Garnett asked Coach Prime how he looks at his sons and how he differentiates their characters.

Deion Sanders Differentiates Sons Shedeur, Shilo, and Deion Jr. In Personality

Soon after the question, proud dad Coach Prime took no time to describe the different personalities that his sons reflect and how they are unique in their own way. “Junior is more of the business side, intellect,” Sanders said of his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. Deion Jr. is the brains behind Coach Prime’s virality as he documents his father’s program through his media channel, Well Off Media.

However, when speaking of his quarterback son Deion said, “Shedeur is more of me, Deion. He’s more, he gonna rocksteady. He ain’t gonna flinch. It’s gonna be what it is. And he gonna make wise moves and all that.” Shedeur has without a doubt brought a new generation of fame to the Sanders family, and he is believed by many to go big in the NFL. When talking of his third son, Deion said Shilo’s energy reminds him of his alter ego Prime. “Shilo is more Prime. He more of that ‘aight.’ ‘Aight now.’ Yeah. Let’s go. Let’s get down with it.” Shilo is the star cornerback of the Buffs who has been one of the key players in Coach Prime’s defense.

Coach Prime Ranked His Five Kids On Father’s Day

It is undeniable that Coach Prime’s kids are every bit as competent and confident as Prime himself but that doesn’t stop Deion from adding an extra layer of competition between his five kids. Prime is never hesitant to spill out the truth about having a favorite child as he ranks his kids in order of his liking.

Deion Sanders celebrated 2022 Father’s Day in an odd fashion by revealing his rankings of all his five kids. He ranked his youngest child Shelomi Sanders at the top, followed by Deiondra as second. While the third, fourth, and fifth spots were occupied by Shedeur, Shilo, and Deion Jr. respectively. It was strange yet interesting to see how Prime keeps the competition up high even in his house.