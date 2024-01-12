“Does He Know What Retire Means?”: Fans React as Nick Saban Returns to Work After Announcing Retirement

Nov 25, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shouts from the sidelines against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After a very successful stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide, head coach Nick Saban recently announced his retirement. It was somewhat of an expected move, as he turned 72 just last October. However, what wasn’t expected was that he would return to work the very next day.

In a video posted by WBCR Fox News on X, the now-former head coach was spotted arriving at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility in Tuscaloosa, only a day after announcing the big news. He can be seen getting out of the driver’s seat and then heading to the facilities.

This very brief clip has since sparked hilarious reactions from fans. While some commended him for formally handing over the keys, others expressed their sadness.

One of the fans quipped, “Does he know what retire means?”

Another chimed in, “IT WAS ALL A FALSE ALARM PEOPLE. PRACTICE DRILL FOR 2029. (says my wishful brain)”

Yet another fan remarked, “12 hours of retirement was enough for him. He’s back.”

This fan felt that Saban was there to formally hand over the keys and dubbed it a ‘classic act’.

Lastly, this fan noted, “Not even a bama fan but sad day for college football Saban will forever be remembered with one of the greatest dynasties”

During his 17-year tenure, Saban has drowned himself with work day and night. Perhaps that’s the reason why fans were utterly surprised by his retirement news.

Nick Saban Worked Till the Very Last Day for Alabama

In a span of 24 hours, football fans saw coaches like — Pete Carol, Nick Saban, and Bill Belichick — either retire or get sacked from their respective teams. It was the end of an era for sure, and both fans and pundits are speculating about who would go on to fill their shoes or if anyone would ever live up to their names.

Regardless of the outcome, Saban was already interviewing candidates for vacancies on the team. Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the now-former Alabama HC worked till the very end of his tenure. According to his sources, Saban even interviewed candidates on the same day he announced his retirement.

Could this mean that Alabama already has a few options on the table? If they did, the management would surely consult with the head coach, who led them to 6 National Championships with a 199-23 record.

It’s no secret that Saban’s reputation extended beyond the confines of college football. The great Bill Belichick, who parted ways with the Patriots after a 24-year run, recently had nothing but praise for Saban. If there’s one person that Belichick respects in the realm of football — it’s Nick Saban.

Interestingly, as the duo, who get way back, are now out of their coaching gigs, few suggest how Belichick still might have some football left in him. And who could succeed Saban better than the eight-time Super Bowl-winning NFL coach? For now, one can only hope.