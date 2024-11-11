“I’m Sorry”: Aaron Rodgers Admits He Has No ‘Great Answers’ for Jets’ Losses After 10-Day Long Stretches

Nov 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The New York Jets were mercilessly defeated by the Arizona Cardinals 31-6. The reason? Errors, one after the other, highlighted Aaron Rodgers during the post-match press conference.

Advertisement

The flicker of hope that was ignited within the Jets fans after the Texans victory was doused with the seventh loss of the season. The team registered zero touchdowns at the State Farm Stadium after a bye-week, and Aaron Rodgers was evidently upset with the loss.

When asked whether he has an answer about the low energy of the unit after 10 days of rest, the veteran player validated the question and said:

“Yeah I don’t. I am not sure I have a good answer for that. I am sorry.”

The answer oozed the level of disappointment of the quarterback. He mentioned that after the win against Houston, he was confident that there was going to be more energy in the team. However, that wasn’t the case.

As Rodgers pointed out, the team struggled to play offensively in terms of situational football, redzone, and third down. They failed to score points and touchdowns, complete passes, and gain momentum.

While the Jets were unsuccessful on the gridiron, the Cardinals capitalized on their game. Aaron Rodgers acknowledged the same as he credited the opposition’s defense.

Aaron Rodgers admits that the Cardinals’ defense restricted the Jets offense

The Cardinals were top-notch in their match against the Jets on the offense and the defense. They scored 4 touchdowns and restricted the Jets to mere six points. Rodgers accepted the same, and reiterated that the Green Gang was lacking energy on the field.

He also praised the Cardinals for their relentless efforts in stopping the Jets’ offense to zero touchdowns.

This statement was further highlighted by Devante Adams, and even coach Jeff Ulbrich, who seemed disheartened with the loss. However, toward the end of the press conference, Rodgers tried to emit some positivity.

When a reporter asked about the team’s future plans, A-Rod replied, “We’ve just got to focus on what’s infront of us and beat the Colts and then get to the bye week and sort some things out.”

It is evident that their chances of making it to the playoffs are minimal but not nil.