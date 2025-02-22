‘Shedeur Sanders Doesn’t Have Very Good Pocket Awareness’: Greg Cosell Lists All Facets Where the Young QB Needs Improvement

West quarterback Shedeur Sanders of Colorado (2) looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the East at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As the NFL Draft approaches, top college prospects will be under intense scrutiny. Every aspect of their game—on and off the field—will be dissected by scouts and GMs looking for strengths and weaknesses. When they turn on Shedeur Sanders’ game tape, what will they see?

According to Greg Cosell, one glaring issue stands out—his lack of pocket awareness.

His advice for Shedeur was simple and succinct: “He’s got to clean up some stuff in the pocket. He doesn’t have very good pocket awareness. He has a tendency to hold the ball with one hand,” he said on the Ross Tucker podcast. According to Cosell, though, Shedeur shouldn’t be too concerned.

His weaknesses are fixable with the right coaching. But his lack of pocket awareness isn’t the only area that needs improvement.

Cosell also pointed out Sanders’ tendency to retreat backward in the pocket rather than stepping up. While this habit may have worked at the college level, it won’t translate well in the NFL, where defenders close in much faster. Offensive linemen won’t appreciate blocking for a quarterback who drifts away from protection instead of stepping up and working through his progressions.

As a pocket passer, Sanders must develop better awareness and learn to navigate the pocket efficiently. His current tendencies could be problematic for someone who relies primarily on pocket presence rather than mobility. But can he succeed at the next level?

Cosell believes he can—with the right system. Sanders thrives at distributing the ball efficiently, making accurate throws, and spreading the offense. However, for him to reach his potential, he’ll need strong offensive line protection and a competent run game.

“To me he’s a ball distributor and an executor of an offense… The name that often comes up as a comparison for him is Geno Smith.”@GregCosell breaks down Shedeur Sanders: pic.twitter.com/l7piNpowdb — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) February 21, 2025

Ultimately, Cosell sees Sanders as more of a game manager rather than a game-changer. While the analyst was more skeptical about Shedeur’s abilities, a former Super Bowl-winning QB thinks Shedeur is ready to make an impact from the get-go.

Drew Brees voices support for Shedeur Sanders

Drew Brees knows what it’s like to be a top prospect coming out of college and still being questioned and doubted. There were always questions about the Super Bowl winner’s height, arm strength, and ability to succeed outside of college offense. But he proved everyone wrong. Therefore, Brees has faith in Shedeur and his backing to start on the front foot when he gets into the NFL.

The future Hall of Famer believes Shedeur is ready for the NFL.

“He gets to you, and it’s like, ‘Okay, we had our eye on somebody because that was maybe a need, but all of a sudden this great player is available, especially at the quarterback position. I think everyone recognizes you have to have a top-flight quarterback in order to have a chance to really win and make a run at it.”

Scouts and analysts will always have concerns, but players often prove them wrong. Predicting a quarterback’s success in the NFL is difficult because the game is vastly different from college. History has shown that some first-round picks become busts, while late-round selections go on to become all-time greats.

A quarterback’s success isn’t just about talent—it depends on the system, coaching, and supporting cast around him. Football is the ultimate team sport, and while the quarterback is a difference-maker, no one player can carry a team alone.

For Shedeur Sanders, success will come down to his ability to stay focused, keep improving, and embrace the learning process. Growth in the NFL is a continuous journey, and if he remains committed, he’ll give himself the best chance to thrive.