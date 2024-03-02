Christian Coleman vs Tyreek Hill: Is the World Champion Speedster Faster Than the NFL Cheetah in a 60m Race?

America’s greatest sprinter, Christian Coleman, kicked off the World Athletics Indoor Championship with a bang. He flew past his American rival, Noah Lyles, and won the 60-meter race, seizing the gold. Lyles, also a formidable sprinter and Coleman’s rival, wasn’t far behind and settled for the silver.

When football fans hear about a 60-meter sprint, they might remember Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins, who claims to be the fastest on the gridiron. Also known as Cheetah, Hill made waves in the athletic world after he easily won the USATF Masters 60m Dash in 6.70 seconds last year. It’s an impressive time, but does it make him faster than Christian Coleman?

In a 60-meter dash, every millisecond counts. Comparing Hill’s time from last year to Coleman’s recent race, the WR still lags behind by 30 milliseconds. Coleman blazed through the final race on Friday with a world-leading time of 6.41 seconds and finished with a 6.43 seconds time in the semifinals. The 100m and 200m world champion Noah Lyles came in second with 6.44 seconds and Jamaican sprinter Ackeem Blake reached the finishing line at 6.46 seconds.

It’s worth noting that Coleman also holds the world record with 6.34 seconds which has remained untouched since 2018. So that certainly answers the question that Tyreek Hill isn’t as fast as star sprinter Christian Coleman or even Noah Lyles.

Tyreek Hill’s Track and Field Stardom

Besides football, Tyreek Hill excelled in track and field during his time at Coffee High School in Georgia. He even represented the USA at the World Junior Championships in Barcelona, winning a gold medal in the 4x100m relay and a bronze in the 200m race. If football wasn’t his first choice, the Dolphins wideout might have competed for the USA in the Olympics.

However, Hill got a chance to compete in the USA Track & Field Masters Indoor Championships in March 2023. It was his first formal track meet since 2014, where he clinched an easy victory with an impressive time of just 6.70 seconds.

However, if Hill had participated in this year’s World Athletics Indoor Championship alongside Christian Coleman, his timing wouldn’t have been enough to secure a podium finish. Here are the results from the Men’s 60-meter final race at the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Glasgow:

Men’s 60m Final Results

Christian Coleman – USA 6.41 WL 389 Noah LYLES – USA 6.44 405 Ackeem BLAKE – JAM 6.46 248 Ferdinand OMANYALA – KEN 6.56 268 Henrik LARSSON – SWE 6.56 369 Emmanuel ESEME – CMR 6.68 154 Shuhei TADA – JPN 6.70 260 Chituru ALI – ITA 8.00 236

Comparing Tyreek Hill’s time of 6.70 seconds with the sprinters at the World Athletics Indoor Championship, he would have tied for seventh place with Japan’s sprinter Shuhei Tada, who also clocked 6.70 seconds on Friday.

However, Hill’s achievements from last year are still impressive. Considering he was a bit out of practice and hadn’t competed in such competitions for over a decade, his performance speaks volumes about his talent. He’s undoubtedly one of the fastest on the football field.