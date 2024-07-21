Reports Blaming Nick Sirianni Don’t Move the Needle For Philladelphia Eagles Fans

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There is no one more loyal than Eagles fans in the NFL. They may heckle and criticize, but they will always root for and defend their team to the end. However, they demand accountability. This time, it’s Nick Sirianni’s turn to prove he is worthy of their adoration and trust after last season’s blunders.

According to reports, his job is on the line, as many blame him for poor play-calling and a lackluster offense.

However, the Eagles fans are eager to move past last season’s troubles and are not giving their head coach a free pass. Many fans pointed out that Sirianni calling plays last season wasn’t news to them, and he took the blame for that himself. Fans stated,

Bro I’m done worrying about last season. It’s quite simple, the eagles do good -> Sirianni’s job is safe. If they do bad or don’t exceed expectations, he’s gone. I won’t say it’s a win-win but I wouldn’t be mad at either — Thunder/EaglesFan21 (@YaBoyJericho) July 19, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

This is not news to us, but glad it’s finally confirmed. — HuskyG (@geoffnew10) July 20, 2024

Someone pointed out,

No matter who’s offense it was or who was calling the plays it has to be a simplified offense for the limited QB that still struggles with the basics of the position. Everybody calling it a HS offense is right, it’s catered to the QB — Realistic fan (@LandonRob2) July 20, 2024

Others said,

Howie is a genius but his love for Sirianni may be the downfall of this team man. This is ridiculous, a potential dynasty is being wasted on Sirianni lmao. If someone like Steichen or Brian Johnson was the OC, Hurts would be a 2x MVP and SB champion. Wasting a young QB’s prime — Shane (@ChrisCJ0504) July 20, 2024

As per a report by Diana Russini, Sirianni was solely responsible for the Eagles’ collapses last season because he was the one calling plays and leading the offense rather than the man hired to do that job, OC Brian Johnson. The OC had negligible influence on that offense as Nick did things his way.

It looks like the reports from the NFL World and the fan sentiment is heard by Sirianni who is finally looking to turn things around to save his job.

Nick Sirianni Throws Lights On Redemption Prep

The first step to redemption is to own up to your mistakes and this is what Nick Sirianni did during his recent interview with Philly beat reporters. He admitted to running the offense and now feels it’s time to evolve, by giving up the role to their new Offensive Coordinator, Kellen Moore.

While Sirianni admitted that it will be hard for him to relinquish the control, he knows the team comes first, and is prepared to allow Moore to get the best out of Hurts. Winning games is the only thing that matters, and that happens if you allow others to do their jobs. His role as HC is to make sure those under him have all the tools, guidance, and support and he is now embracing that role.

Sirianni and Howie have added some new faces in the coaching personnel department. Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore will be the new DC and OC respectively. Christian Parker will handle the passing game and DBs, while Clint Hurtt will act as senior defensive assistant. Kyle Valero is now their offensive assistant and Doug Nussmeier will look after the QB room that has Hurts and Pickett.

They have re-signed many of their players and have conducted the off-season well, bringing in Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff, Zack Baun, Matt Hennessy, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, etc. Howie has conducted another great draft and the roster is stacked from offense to defense.

It would be a shame if the Eagles don’t at least make the NFC Championship game even with this Super Bowl roster.