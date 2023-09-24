Shedeur Sanders’ Heisman Odds Plummet By +4200 Points After Blowout Loss To Oregon

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks off the field at the end of the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado fairytale sees a nightmarish fall after Oregon Ducks punish Shedeur Sanders and Co. with a 42-6 win. The blowout loss was a disappointing way for the Buffs to end a three-game winning streak that had garnered national-level interest. Shedeur’s team appeared crippled against the dominant Oregon force on all three fronts and it simply did not look good on Deion Sanders.

Shedeur was seen as a Heisman frontrunner alongside Caleb Williams before his disastrous week 4 game. With this lackluster game which saw him struggling to put points in the scoreboard, his Heisman Odds saw a huge drop. Moments after the game, Odds Shark also revealed that Oregon’s Bo Nix was climbing up the QB competition rapidly even leaving behind Shedeur.

Shedeur Sanders’ Heisman Odds Witness a Significant Drop

Colorado’s blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks made a huge impact on odds for Shedeur Sanders’ Heisman race. As per Odds Shark, Deion Sanders’ son’s Heisman odds dropped from +1800 to +6000, and along with that the Shedeur hype neuters down. The week 4 game changed the perspective of the fans after watching the Deion Sanders-coached team face the wrath of Oregon, who seemed to be waiting for the moment.

Many still believe that the Coach Prime program is going to be a success moving forward since they were considered 21 points underdog going into that game. That said, Bo Nix’s raging form came as a surprise to the visitors. And after making it look easy against Buffs’ defense his Heisman odds shot up from +2500 to +1000.

Nix secured 276 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception. On the other hand, Shedeur was limited to just 159 yards and one touchdown, but his most unpleasant stat was his seven sacks. It raises questions about the lacking offensive line that was getting penetrated multiple times.

Shedeur Impresses Colorado Fans After Disappointing Loss

However, Shedeur showed that he is the son of a great leader as he took the loss on himself during his post-game press conference which apparently impressed many fans. “Didn’t execute well, missed a couple of reads, and just can’t continue to take sacks like that,” Shedeur said after the game.

Although his Heisman aspirations have certainly taken a big setback, but being a Sanders it can be presumed that he will get back up and strike hard again. Colorado is set to host USC next week which is considered to be an even bigger challenge for them but it will be seen how well Shedeur takes that up.