“You’re Going to Go Play With Tom Brady”: Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Recall How Gronk Was Drafted as the Patriots’ 42nd Pick

The 2025 NFL Draft just wrapped up in Green Bay, and it delivered plenty of compelling storylines, especially involving players like Shedeur Sanders. After a patient wait, the Browns selected the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders with the 144th overall pick. But Shedeur wasn’t the only player with NFL bloodlines to hear his name called.

The Jets drafted LSU tight end Mason Taylor — the son of HOF Jason Taylor — with the 42nd overall pick in the 2nd round. Interestingly, 15 years ago, the Patriots also used the 42nd pick to draft a tight end — a name that would become legendary: future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski.

During the latest episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast, Gronkowski took a trip down memory lane, recalling his draft day experience. His super agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had secured him an invite to the 2010 NFL Draft.

He was excited and pumped to attend, surrounded by a big group of family and friends who traveled from Buffalo to New York to support him. The Bengals, who held the 21st overall pick, were the first team that needed a tight end.

Gronk fully expected them to draft him, especially after impressing their tight ends coach during his Pro Day. There was a strong sense of optimism around him, fueled by the belief that he was still the best tight end in the class despite some flaws and injury concerns.

But that optimism quickly faded when Cincinnati chose Jermaine Gresham instead. Gronk was furious — a rare sight for someone who is usually so laid-back. He struggled to hide his disappointment as anger and frustration bubbled up inside him. He wanted to explode, to let all that pent-up energy out, but instead, he made the conscious decision to stay calm and wait for his opportunity in the second round.

That opportunity came soon enough when the Patriots called to tell him they were drafting him 42nd overall, and everything changed. In an instant, the disappointment of missing the first round vanished. Gronk’s belief returned, his mood lifted, and he knew that his real journey was just beginning. He stated that it was one of the greatest moments of his life.

“I felt like I was the best TE in the draft. I don’t get drafted. They take Germaine Gresham. My mom still recalls to this day, ‘Hey, I have never seen you like that, Rob.’ Once the Bengals passed on you, and you didn’t get drafted in the 1st round, I was disappointed. I felt like I was first-round talent,” he stated.

“Then the New England gave me that call with the 42nd pick, and life changed on the spot. I didn’t care one single bit that I didn’t go in the 1st round. My dream came to life.”

However, Julian Edelman couldn’t resist teasing Gronk a little. He joked that Gronk’s excitement and relief after being drafted by the Patriots wasn’t just about getting picked — it was also about dodging a bullet. Instead of ending up with Andy Dalton in Cincinnati, he received the greatest blessing of his life: the chance to play with the GOAT, Tom Brady.

Gronk fully agreed with his take, saying the “Football Gods” were looking out for him. Edelman went on to point out that Gronk’s entire life and career might have turned out completely differently if he had landed with the Bengals.

“It had nothing to do with the simple fact that you just dodged the bullet by having to almost play with Andy Dalton, instead getting Tom Brady. That’s no shade on Andy, but if you are [a] f**king receiver or TE in this world and you got a chance to play with Tom Brady, you are going to go play with Tom Brady. Football Gods looked out.”

Fifteen years later, Rob Gronkowski is retired from the game. Though he hung up his cleats earlier than most, he still managed to carve out a Hall of Fame career and build a resume that few players in NFL history can match. Gronk won four Super Bowls, earned four First-Team All-Pro selections, and made five Pro Bowl appearances. Despite playing in just 621 regular-season receptions, he racked up 9,286 yards, 92 touchdowns, and added another 1,389 yards in the postseason.

Along the way, he rewrote the record books. Gronk became the first tight end ever to lead the league in receiving touchdowns and set the single-season record for touchdown receptions by a tight end with 17. He also became the first tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in postseason play, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever do it.