Deebo Samuel in Line for $500,000 Bonus If He Fulfills These Two Criterias For the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers got a much-needed boost from superstar wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Thursday Night Football. Early in the second quarter versus the Seattle Seahawks, Samuel made a leaping catch, broke a tackle and sprinted to the end zone for a 76-yard touchdown.

DEEBO SAMUEL BREAKS AWAY FOR THE 76-YARD TD.#SFvsSEA on Prime Video

The long-distance strike was Samuel’s first receiving touchdown of the season, and second overall scoring plunge. While the play may help the 49ers claim victory in a must-win game, it didn’t aid his quest for an elusive $500,000 bonus.

In early September, San Francisco and Samuel agreed to a restructured contract. The move saved the 49ers a hefty $16 million against the 2024 salary cap, giving them space to add assets to their Super Bowl-contending roster at or near the trade deadline if they so choose.

The cap gymnastics – a common practice for NFL teams – didn’t cost Samuel any money. Instead of getting his dough in salary throughout the season, he received it in a lump-sum signing bonus. But the 49ers also gave Samuel an opportunity to make more cash.

When San Francisco originally inked Samuel to his three-year, $71.5 million extension, they added a “not likely to be earned” (NLTBE) incentive. To get an extra half-million (500,000) dollars, Samuel must do the following:

Rush for more than 380 yards

Score four (or more) rushing touchdowns

Courtesy of a 2-yard rushing score in Week 1, Samuel is slowly working his way toward the second objective. But he’s lagging a bit in pursuit of the first aspect. Through five weeks, he had just 36 rushing yards. On his first three carries in Week 6, he accumulated 14 yards.

Samuel’s big-play ability gives him the chance to break off a massive run at a moment’s notice. But Christian McCaffrey’s eventual return could spoil his money-making efforts.