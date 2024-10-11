mobile app bar

Deebo Samuel in Line for $500,000 Bonus If He Fulfills These Two Criterias For the 49ers

Braden Ramsey
Oct 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers got a much-needed boost from superstar wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Thursday Night Football. Early in the second quarter versus the Seattle Seahawks, Samuel made a leaping catch, broke a tackle and sprinted to the end zone for a 76-yard touchdown.

The long-distance strike was Samuel’s first receiving touchdown of the season, and second overall scoring plunge. While the play may help the 49ers claim victory in a must-win game, it didn’t aid his quest for an elusive $500,000 bonus.

In early September, San Francisco and Samuel agreed to a restructured contract. The move saved the 49ers a hefty $16 million against the 2024 salary cap, giving them space to add assets to their Super Bowl-contending roster at or near the trade deadline if they so choose.

The cap gymnastics – a common practice for NFL teams – didn’t cost Samuel any money. Instead of getting his dough in salary throughout the season, he received it in a lump-sum signing bonus. But the 49ers also gave Samuel an opportunity to make more cash.

When San Francisco originally inked Samuel to his three-year, $71.5 million extension, they added a “not likely to be earned” (NLTBE) incentive. To get an extra half-million (500,000) dollars, Samuel must do the following:

  • Rush for more than 380 yards
  • Score four (or more) rushing touchdowns

Courtesy of a 2-yard rushing score in Week 1, Samuel is slowly working his way toward the second objective. But he’s lagging a bit in pursuit of the first aspect. Through five weeks, he had just 36 rushing yards. On his first three carries in Week 6, he accumulated 14 yards.

Samuel’s big-play ability gives him the chance to break off a massive run at a moment’s notice. But Christian McCaffrey’s eventual return could spoil his money-making efforts.

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

