Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Teaches Their Daughters a Lesson for Being Underwhelmed by the Christmas Lights at Home

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium.

Being born into a celebrity household, it’s important to understand privilege from an early age. This helps keep children grounded and teaches them valuable lessons about the real world. Luckily for Matthew Stafford’s daughters, their mother, Kelly Stafford, did just that with the help of Christmas lights.

Mariah Carey is back in our playlists and it means only one thing — Christmas is near. The festivities typically start at the beginning of December, and the Stafford household was no different. Kelly kicked things off by having Christmas lights put up all over their house.

Unfortunately for the podcast host, her efforts weren’t appreciated by her daughters. The kids, along with Matthew, weren’t at the house when Kelly did the decorations. And the moment the kids entered the house, they let their disappointment known. The four kids, Sawyer, Chandler, Hope, and Tyler, were left underwhelmed with the decorations and asked their mother if this was all she did.

This is when Kelly let her kids know that in most households, it’s the kids who put up the lights. Stafford let her daughters know that even their mommy and daddy did it when they were young, so there is no reason why they couldn’t do it themselves. The kids were left shocked at this revelation.

Their shock was further increased when “The Morning After” host urged the kids to either be grateful for what she had done or take on the task of doing the lighting themselves.

“The kids were very underwhelmed with the Christmas lights. They were like, ‘Mom, is this, is this it?’ And I was like, ‘If you don’t want it to be it, you are more than welcome to grab a strand of lights and you can just go do it yourself.’ And they looked at me like I was crazy. I said, ‘You know, in the real world, everyone puts their own damn lights up. Mommy did it when I was younger. Daddy did it when he was younger.’”

Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, was impressed with the lighting at their house. This made the whole interaction even funnier for Kelly because, on one hand, she had her kids, who were stunned to learn that their parents did the lighting themselves when they were young. And on the other, there was Matthew, who knew exactly how hard it must have been for Kelly to do all that.

“They [kids] looked at me like crazy. And Matthew came home and was like, the lights are perfect.”

It’s heartening to see Kelly letting her kids take responsibility at an early age. Unlike Matthew and Kelly, who grew up together in a middle-class setting, their kids don’t know what it really means to struggle.

You will only value the warmth when you have seen the cold. Though no rich parent hopes to see their child experience the cold, small acts and reminders like this go a long way in helping the kids remain grounded.