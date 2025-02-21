Charles Omenihu Says the Super Bowl Is “Not Like the NBA Finals” After Admitting He “Hates Seeing the Eagles Win”

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) warms up before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs, in the minds of most people, played with fire the entire 2024 season. And in the end, their run of close calls finally caught up to them. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, squashing their dreams of the first three-peat in NFL history.

Advertisement

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu recently joined Up & Adams to reflect on his team’s championship loss. He said Kansas City collectively played its “worst game” with the Lombardi Trophy at stake.

And unlike America’s other big four sports, football doesn’t allow you the opportunity to regroup for additional contests. It’s one-and-done.

“They came out with a little bit more than what we did… it’s not the NBA Finals type of thing where you have multiple games… as soon as you put that shoulder pad on and lace it up, you have to be at your best. And unfortunately, we just weren’t,” he said on the podcast.

Omenihu wasn’t suggesting the NFL should adopt series play for the postseason. He merely labeled the NFL playoffs as a tough-luck circumstance.

The Chiefs have thrived under such conditions with Patrick Mahomes throughout his career but came up short this go-round. For better or worse, the contest’s drastic margin made accepting the result more manageable.

This is what Omenihu’s mindset looked like watching the Chiefs lose: “Is this really happening? But the game wasn’t going our way for a little bit of time. So you’re able to like, kind of low-key process that this isn’t going to be your night and history won’t be made… it’s tough.”

Falling short on the precipice of history can’t be an easy pill to swallow. Kansas City has three other Super Bowl rings in the past six seasons to fall back on, but the pain of reaching the final stage and not coming through still exists. Especially since Omenihu “hates seeing the Eagles win.”

How can one effectively deal with those emotions? For Omenihu, it involved drowning himself in the tape. But after that, a chat with head coach Andy Reid helped him put the result behind him.

“I watched the film. I watched it three times… we had our exit meetings, talked to the coaches. You can’t go back in time [and] you can’t dwell. [Coach] Reid said it perfectly. ‘You can’t hang your head on this. You got to retool and refuel, and you can’t retool and refuel by thinking about the past. You just got to learn from it.'”

Omenihu, 27, is set to enter free agency in March. The six-year pro has tallied 19.5 sacks in his career, seven of which came in 11 games for the Chiefs in 2023. He posted just one sack across six games in 2024. Spotrac projects he’ll earn a four-year contract averaging $11.8 million annually on the open market.