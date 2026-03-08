Shedeur Sanders Revisits Colorado to Pay Last Respects to Late CU QB Dominiq Ponder

The University of Colorado has been mourning the loss of quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who died in a car crash last week. It has been a tough situation for the Ponder family, and people have been doing what they can to commemorate and memorialize the young quarterback. Even Shedeur Sanders decided to revisit his old stomping grounds to pay his respects.

Advertisement

Ponder passed away on Sunday, March 1st. He was driving a 2023 Tesla when he hit a curb, a guardrail, and then an electrical pole. The car then rolled down an embankment, and he was pronounced dead at the scene when local officers arrived.

The unfortunate incident hit the Colorado community hard. The players held an emergency team meeting the night the news broke, and the next day, practice was made optional. They ultimately decided to practice.

On Saturday, March 7th, a memorial for Ponder was held. There, Shedeur was spotted in attendance. The Cleveland Browns QB even approached Dominiq’s father, embracing him as he paid his respects to his son.

Powerful: Browns star QB Shedeur Sanders pays his final respects to his former Colorado QB teammate Dominiq Ponder. Shedeur is pictured here with Dom’s father. Ponder was only 23 years old ️ pic.twitter.com/oq9HPwlTdc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 8, 2026

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, delivered a eulogy at the memorial. He said that Ponder was “chosen” by God to unite the team and school after the tragic accident.

“Dom was chosen to unite y’all. Dom was chosen to bring you together. Dom was chosen to override all ethnicities, social climates, background and ideologies and thought process. Dom was chosen,” Sanders said, per USA Today.

They were powerful words from the head coach. Even though he was a fourth-string QB who appeared in two games last year, Ponder was clearly a great kid who influenced many. Several people remembered him for his bright smile and strong work ethic.

Ponder’s father, Wendell, also had a few words to share about his son and his football number, 7.

“Seven serves as a stamp of God. The seven is mentioned in the Bible — the number seven — over 700 times. Seven represents perfection, completion, and fulfillment. It signifies God’s complete work, something finished, the way God intended. Now you were all number seven. Dom was with all of you. Forever. Amen,” Wendell stated.

All in all, Ponder’s passing is a tragedy that has shaken the Colorado community. It was an emotional memorial, but it was meaningful to see Shedeur and Deion in attendance. Their presence and words likely meant a lot to the family and everyone who was there.