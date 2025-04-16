“I Don’t Think He Won the Bet”: Shedeur Sanders Disappoints Brother Shilo by Siding With Deion Sanders in 40-Yard Dash Battle

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In an attempt to get the best out of his sons at Colorado’s pro day, NFL hall of famer and head coach of the Buffalos, Deion Sanders, offered a friendly wager to both Shedeur and Shilo. The challenge was simple, record a 4.4 time in your 40-yard dash, and win a brand new Rolls Royce.

Unfortunately, neither Shedeur nor Shilo managed to make the most of the opportunity. Shilo’s official time was listed as a 4.5, falling just short of his dad’s requirement.

However, a video captured by a member of the family’s media team saw him break the 4.4 time barrier. With there being a bit of room for disputes, the 2024 Golden Arm winner provided an update on the bet during the latest episode of his 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders podcast.

“I don’t think he won the bet with dad, but we were proud of Shilo for what he went out there and did,” Shedeur said.

The draft stocks of the two brothers couldn’t be much further apart. Where Shedeur is still being listed as a potential top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shilo finds himself being labeled as an NFL hopeful.

While Shilo is certainly receiving the full support of his family and team throughout the ongoing draft process, the Sanders’ media machine is in full force for Shedeur and Travis Hunter. In light of Coach Prime deeming his pair of Colorado prospects to be the “most bankable” players of this year’s draft class, the all-time FBS career record holder for pass completion percentage highlighted that,

“Trav being the household name that he is and me being the name I am, it’s a lot of pressure and a lot of things that you have to live up to. Being able to establish what we’ve been able to do at Jaxson State and Colorado is extremely incredible,” Shedeur added.

Brimming with pride and confidence, Sanders needs to only wait just a few more days before officially punching his ticket to the NFL. Whether or not he is selected within the top 10, however, remains to be seen.

Shedeur Sanders clears the air on previous comments

In an attempt to highlight the impressiveness of his efforts at the collegiate level, Sanders previously mentioned that he had helped to revitalize a pair of losing programs in Colorado and Jaxson State. However, the young signal caller felt the need to clarify his comments after they were misconstrued by various media outlets.

In an attempt to set the record straight and let the universities know that they are in fact appreciated, Sanders explained –

“When I was saying Colorado and Jaxson State don’t have winning histories, I was referring to the last couple of years. I wasn’t saying that the history of the whole program never won… I could’ve said that cleaner and more precise. But, that’s one thing I want to emphasize. I wasn’t saying in the history of the organization that they never had it, I was meaning in the last recent years.”

Considering that the Buffaloes are planning to retire Sanders and Travis Hunter’s jersey numbers during their upcoming Spring event, it’s likely that no one in the program took his statements the wrong way. Given everything that the Sanders have done for the Boulder community, and in turn all that the community has done for them, such clarifications seem to be unnecessary as the two have become inseparable in recent years.

Nevertheless, the Colorado product will continue to deal with the media’s onslaught, which will surely intensify as the 2025 NFL Draft draws closer.