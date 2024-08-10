Being a Football Coach Made Mike Tomlin a Better Father — and Vice Versa

Coaching since 1995, Mike Tomlin’s role has evolved from that of a big brother figure to a fatherly presence for his players. He has embraced the responsibility of training younger athletes and nurturing the talent of the older ones. The Steelers HC reflected on how his experience as coach shaped him as a father, and conversely, how his role as a father has influenced his coaching style.

Tomlin recognizes that the time he spent coaching provided him with tools that helped him connect with his sons during their younger years. Speaking on the Pivot Podcast, he revealed,

“I got sons, sons that play ball and stuff, so that keeps me somewhat connected. When I was young my coaching experience and abilities allowed me to be a better father, and helped me in my fathering and now, my fathering probably helps me with my coaching.”

Tomlin was 35 when he first took a coaching role with the Steelers and felt more like a big brother to all his players. The strategies he learned as a coach allowed him to foster an environment of understanding and support at home, helping him navigate the challenges of parenting with greater ease.

At 52 now, it’s a different dynamic. As his sons have grown older, as has he, he’s taken more of a fatherly role with his unit on the field. Engaging with his sons in their pursuits—particularly in sports—has enhanced his ability to relate to the young men he coaches.

He believes that the lessons learned from parenting—such as patience, understanding, and the importance of listening—have made him a more effective coach. But getting older or having spent 16 years coaching the Steelers have not blunted Tomlin’s competitiveness or his desire to win.

Coach Tomlin wants to win for his players

Early on in his career as HC, Tomlin saw almost instantaneous success. At just 36 years old, he became the youngest head coach to guide his team to a Super Bowl appearance. This historic achievement made Tomlin the third African-American head coach to reach the sport’s biggest stage.

However, he has not replicated that success in recent years.

When Tomlin was asked about his feelings regarding not replicating his past success as a coach, he described the experience as “painful,” but said, “That is life.”

As he has stepped into a father-like role for his players, it’s become even more important for Tomlin to help them experience the same kind of success he did at the pinnacle of his career. He wants them to “feel the confetti,” as he put it.

With a loaded roster heading into the 2024 season, hopefully, the Steelers players experience the kind of success their HC has envisioned for them.