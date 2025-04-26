Shedeur Sanders “Rubbed Some Teams the Wrong Way” During Combine Meetings, Reveals NFL Insider

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders has been rejected on the second day of the draft, and it is now becoming worse with each round. In what was believed to be a top-five pick, the Colorado QB has been rejected by teams three times.

This made many fans curious about what he might have possibly said or done in his Combine meetings. Luckily for them, one NFL insider has the answers for it.

Jonathan Jones, NFL Insider for CBS, claims it is “a repudiation by the NFL of how Shedeur Sanders and those around him handle the entire NFL Draft process.”

Jones acknowledged that Shedeur was easily a top 5 quarterback this year, which he said wasn’t a top-tier draft class. But he was told by teams that the Colorado QB was evaluated to be a second-round pick. Now that he has slipped to the fourth round, Jones himself finds the entire saga fascinating.

The insider believes this started a year ago when Deion Sanders said he would pull an Eli if the wrong team drafted his son. But that tune changed later on.

“This is clearly a way for the NFL, and its teams, to let [Shedeur] and anyone else after him know, you can’t comport yourself in this way moving forward.” – @jjones9 pic.twitter.com/wY2u28CQU1 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 26, 2025

Shedeur, on the other hand, was trying to engineer his way into the first overall pick when he started tweeting “Thank You, God” after every Raiders loss. But when the first pick shifted to the Giants, the young QB wore New York Giants-themed cleats for the same reason.

But then came the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He opted not to throw the ball, which is common for top-tier QBs. However, Jones claimed that it was his interaction with the NFL executives at the Combine that sent the wrong signal to the teams.

“At some of those meetings with certain teams, maybe Shedeur Sanders didn’t really want to go to, didn’t see himself going to for any number of reasons. Maybe they had a starting quarterback installed there,” Jones said.

“I was told he more or less sandbagged in those interviews. I don’t know if he didn’t take them seriously, [or] what it was, but he did not give it his all in some of those interviews. Rubbed some teams the wrong way.”

Following this, Shedeur’s Pro Day turned out to be average, and to top it off, Colorado prematurely retired his jersey, despite a lack of accolades on his resume.

“All of these things began to add up for teams,” Jones added. “So this is clearly a way for the NFL and its teams to let him and anyone else after him know, ‘You can’t comport yourself in this way moving forward.'”

Shedeur has fallen to the third day of the draft, and things look difficult for him and his dad, Deion. But it is his chance to weave an underdog story from this and prove the teams wrong.