Peyton Manning vs Eli Manning: Who Has Won More Super Bowl Titles?

February 7, 2020; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Eli Manning (left) and Peyton Manning (right) walk on the 11th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club – Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are all set to serve as the coaches for the Pro Bowl this year, and in turn, it’s worth looking at how the two quarterbacks played over their years.

The quarterbacks had a great run of success in their careers. Peyton Manning was an all star for the Colts and Broncos while Eli spent his entire career, building one memorable performance after the other.

The Manning family is a big football family. Archie Manning, the father of Eli, Peyton, and Cooper was a former quarterback. Cooper Manning had a great run in high school before he was injured, and now, his son Archie Manning is the best college quarterback prospect.

The Pro Bowl this year won’t actually be featuring a regular game like it has in the past, but there have been a bevy of skill games planned and a flag football competition.

Also Read: Can You Buy Pro Bowl 2023 Jerseys? All You Need to Know

Peyton Manning vs. Eli Manning: Who has more Super Bowl wins?

Both Manning brothers found success with the teams they were on. Peyton Manning is a Hall of Famer, and he took both the Colts and Broncos to the Super Bowl, winning one with each team.

Meanwhile, Eli Manning also won two Super Bowls, both with the Giants and both against the Patriots. He first took down the 16-0 Patriots in 2007, and then he upset Brady and company again in 2012.

In short, the Manning brothers found their place in the NFL and made the most of it. Peyton Manning had the best quarterback season of all time in 2013 when he threw for a record 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns.

Eli Manning was one of the grittiest players in the league, and he turned up every single season for the Giants. Now, the two run Manningcast together and are big players in the NFL media market. Hopefully, we see more of them, and this Pro Bowl is another opportunity to see them.

Since hanging up their jerseys, @EliManning & Peyton Manning have hardly slowed down. The brothers tell @danajacobson about staying present in their kids’ lives, their popular podcast and coaching the @NFL’s top players at the Pro Bowl Games to win “bragging rights for a year.” pic.twitter.com/KBmuud2xX8 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 27, 2023

Also Read: Will Pro Bowl 2023 Be Flag Football?