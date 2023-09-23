Brock Purdy is Set To Make $36,000,000 Less Than ‘Already Out’ Aaron Rodgers, Even if Mr. Irrelevant Plays the Entire Season as 49ers’ QB1

After going undefeated in the 2022 regular season Brock Purdy is on a similar trajectory this season. He has led the Niners to a 3-0 start this season and is looking eager to go all out this season after an elbow injury cost the team a ticket to the Super Bowl. Surprisingly, despite all the accomplishments he is only set to bag just $870,000 for this season. To put it into perspective, he will earn around $36,000,000 less than Aaron Rodgers, whose season came to an early end due to a gruesome injury.

Purdy as many may believe is on an MVP roll. However, the second-year QB is still the lowest-paid starting QB in the NFL. This has raised a lot of eyebrows recently after sportscaster Al Michaels’ earnings went viral after Thursday Night Football between the 49ers and the Giants.

Aaron Rodgers Set To Make $36,000,000 More Than Brock Purdy In 2023

It was a huge upset for the fans watching Aaron Rodgers go down just four snaps into his first regular season game with the Jets. Many wanted to see him conquer with his new mighty team but fate had other plans for him. However, despite his early injury, Aaron Rodgers is set to earn $35,000,000 in just a signing bonus for the 2023 season which excludes his $1,838,888 base salary.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxjMLo1Be_e/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This brings his total to a mammoth $36,838,888 for playing four snaps, which is bizarre when compared to Brock Purdy’s base salary of $870,000 as per Spotrac. This means Aaron Rodgers will earn around $36,000,000 more than Purdy. It is bizarre to think that a QB so talented is being paid so little.

According to USA Today, the three lowest-paid starting QBs are Falcons’ Desmond Ridder with a $1.34 million average annual salary, followed by Commanders’ Sam Howell who has an AAV of $1 million, and at the very bottom is Brock Purdy with an AAV of $934,253.

Al Michaels Made More Money Than Purdy’s Annual Salary On TNF

The Niners met the Giants in Week 3 TNF which was a disaster for the $40 million QB Daniel Jones. Purdy does not seem to take his foot off the gas as he rammed the Giants on his way to week 4. However, what received more interest from fans was the salary comparison of Al Michaels who was calling the TNF game, and Brock Purdy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/spotrac/status/1705186158861328803?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As it turns out, Michaels earns roughly $1 million per night for calling NFL games, which is more than Brock Purdy’s 2023 salary of just $870,000. As per his current contract, Michaels earns $15 million for an entire season. It is certain that Purdy’s next contract is going to be a big one given his almost perfect record as a starting QB. But until then, comparisons like these are going to raise more eyebrows.