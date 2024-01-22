Do Stefon Diggs & Trevor Diggs Have a Third Sibling? All You Need to Know About Darez Diggs

Stefon Diggs is a standout wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, Trevon Diggs, his brother, is an accomplished cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys. Stefon has consistently delivered exceptional performances, making significant contributions to the Bills. Trevon is renowned for his defensive skills, culminating in recording the most interceptions in the NFL during the 2021 season.

The Diggs brothers are undeniably solidifying the family legacy in the NFL with their extraordinary talent. While Stefon and Trevon Diggs have made strides in the NFL, fans often inquire about the existence of a third sibling in the Diggs family involved in football.

Yes, Stefon and Trevon have a brother named Darez Diggs. He is younger than Stefon and elder to Trevon and formerly played professional football. Darez showcased his talents as a cornerback for the Morgan State Bears in 2013 and later for the University of Alabama Blazers.

His moderately impressive skills earned him recognition as the 123rd national talent in recruiting and the fifth-best football prospect in DC for the 2016 class. Diggs was a versatile player who played multiple positions in high school, including running back, wide receiver, and defensive back.

Presently, he manages a lifestyle brand known as Blue Boii. However, Darez Diggs has recently been entangled in a legal issue.

The Story Behind Stefon and Trevon’s brother Darez Diggs Being Sued Over Elevator Attack

NFL stars Stefon and Trevon Diggs’ brother Darez Diggs, also recognized as “Mar’Sean,” is reportedly facing legal troubles. He is named in a lawsuit filed by Christopher Griffith, who alleges that he was subjected to a beating and robbery in an elevator within a Los Angeles apartment building. The legal proceedings surrounding this incident have made the Diggs family name famous for something they might not have wanted.

“The May 29, 2023, incident was caught on surveillance video at a Los Angeles apartment building. In the video, Darez can be seen outside the elevator seemingly waiting for someone.” Outkick reported.

The video footage reveals a disturbing incident. Darez Diggs was positioned outside an elevator where he engaged in a verbal exchange with a man who later filed the case. As the victim attempts to retreat into the elevator, Diggs prevents the doors from closing, and two other individuals join him. The ensuing assault includes the apparent theft of multiple chains from the victim’s neck.

According to TMZ Sports, LAPD responded to the incident. However, the suspects, including Darez Diggs, had fled by the time they arrived. Christopher Griffith, the victim, detailed the impact of the attack, citing pain, suffering, and emotional distress in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

Griffith is seeking $100,000 in damages for jewelry and other property he alleges was stolen during the incident. Additionally, he is suing the apartment complex owner for unspecified damages in connection with the incident.