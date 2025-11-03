“He Wasn’t Looking For Brock Bowers”: Raiders Analyst Blames Geno Smith For One-Point Loss to Jaguars

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars gave fans a thriller in Week 9, with the game coming down to a failed two-point conversion in overtime that sealed a narrow 30–29 victory for the Jaguars. For the Raiders, it was yet another heartbreaking loss that left both players and analysts frustrated, given how close they came to pulling off the win at home in Allegiant Stadium.

Advertisement

For much of the afternoon, Geno Smith actually looked sharp, putting together one of his best performances as a Raider. He threw four touchdowns for 284 yards, finally showing rhythm and confidence that had been missing in earlier weeks. His connection with rookie tight end Brock Bowers was steady throughout, with Bowers making key plays to keep drives alive.

However, with the game hanging in the balance on the final play, Smith’s two-point conversion attempt was batted down by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton to seal the Jaguars’ win. And Raiders analyst Mitchell Renz didn’t hold back in his postgame reaction, squarely blaming the quarterback for the loss.

“The Las Vegas Raiders lose on a two-point conversion. Geno Smith, I don’t know who he was looking for, but he wasn’t looking for Brock Bowers, and that’s why you lost this game.”

But Smith wasn’t the only player Rez had a gripe with.

“You lost the game because Daniel Carlson missed an extra point and you fought really, really tough losing 30 to 29, but that’s been the story of the Raiders all season long. You don’t do enough for what it takes to get a win. Tyler Lockett was wide open in the back of the end zone,” he continued.

Mitchell Renz voiced what many Raiders fans felt: this team fights hard but can’t finish. The defense showed life early, forcing turnovers and limiting Jacksonville’s offense through the first half. But as has been the pattern this season, the unit folded late, allowing the Jaguars to rally back.

Renz’s comments also reflected a deeper frustration, not just with Smith, but with the team’s recurring inability to execute under pressure. Carlson’s missed extra point in the first half changed the game’s math. Defensive inconsistency in the fourth quarter allowed Jacksonville to regain the lead. And ultimately, Geno Smith’s missed read on the two-point conversion sealed their fate.

Despite flashes of improvement, the Raiders continue to “find ways to lose”, as Renz put it. Even with Geno’s four-touchdown effort and a strong game from Bowers, Las Vegas remains a team unable to put together 60 full minutes of winning football.