TJ Watt Contract Update: Insider Highlights All Ifs & Buts Around the LB’s Extension

Many NFL fans may remember that when TJ Watt was up for a contract extension back in 2021, things got a bit tense between him and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rather than holding out, he opted for a hold-in, doing individual drills at the facility while refusing to participate with the rest of the team. That approach ultimately earned him a four-year, $121 million extension.

Advertisement

Now, in the fourth year of that deal, Watt is reportedly seeking another massive payday. He skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp, all but signaling that he wants a record-setting contract — and he wants it now.

That’s why NFL insider James Palmer took a moment this morning to share the latest rumors around Watt’s contract situation and how the Steelers currently feel about their star defender.

“Let’s start with TJ Watt and the background on it right now. Due $21 million in the final year of his contract. The Steelers want to give Watt a raise. They want to give him an extension, they want him to finish his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Palmer started things off via Bleacher Report.

It’s great to hear that the Steelers are motivated to get a deal done. But have they been putting their money where their mouth is? Apparently, not yet.

Palmer went on to describe how some frustration has been mounting between the two sides. Still, he assured Steelers fans that a deal should eventually get done.

“Yes, there is some frustration. There’s some frustration on both sides. And they’re not anywhere near something right now, is my understanding. Could they get there? We all believe that they will because they have to get something done,” Palmer said.

It’s never ideal to be “frustrated” during contract talks with a star player of Watt’s caliber. But the Steelers have been through this before, and they seem like they know what they’re doing. Surely, news of an extension should break any day.

However, the amount that Watt wants may be too much for the club to afford. Palmer revealed that Watt apparently wants to be the new highest-paid non-quarterback.

“Where things get complicated is that there are some rumblings that TJ Watt would like to reset the market, would like to be the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL… Now, does he have the numbers to get that? He certainly does,” Palmer stated.

With a Defensive Player of the Year award and stats nearly identical to Myles Garrett, it’s hard to argue that Watt doesn’t deserve what he’s asking. It may not be a figure the Steelers are comfortable paying right now, but sometimes you have to get uncomfortable to get comfortable.

Additionally, with the salary cap increasing every year, Pittsburgh should consider resetting the market with Watt now rather than later. It’s always better to get out ahead of it. Who knows how much a star pass rusher might cost in free agency three years from now? Watt’s contract could look like a bargain by then.

Watt’s leverage

Palmer also reflected on Watt’s negotiating power throughout the talks and how the defensive end is probably well aware of the situation. That’s why he’s tackling it head-on rather than signing a deal just to get it over with.

“He understands, and that’s why we’re in this situation. The leverage for the Steelers is this: We can have you play on the final year of your contract, then we can franchise tag you, and then we can move forward like that. But Watt and all of us know that really, the Steelers don’t play hardball with their superstars very often. They’d like to get deals done.”

The last time the Steelers played hardball was with Watt in ’21, and we all know how that turned out. So, he has all the leverage on his side here. It should only be a matter of time before Pittsburgh gives in to the pressure and locks him down. The team has also invested heavily this year, bringing in several veterans. Losing Watt would only undermine their entire game plan.