Adult Star Kendra Lust Once Ripped Tom Brady Over Ridiculous “NFL-Military” Comparison

Tom Brady fans might admire every word the NFL veteran spits out; however, there are a few of hid admirers who don’t hold back when it comes to calling out the star QB if he says anything controversial. One such fan who once confronted the former quarterback is adult star Kendra Lust.

Last year, the seven-time Super Bowl champion came under fire, after he compared NFL to the military while asserting the greatness of athletes playing in the competition. His words instantly spread like wildfire on social media, attracting outrageous comments from netizens worldwide.

When Kendra Lust roasted Tom Brady

Brady showcased enormous grit and resilience in his over two decade long illustrious career. However, he went a bit overboard while trying to explain how many sacrifices he had to make in order to make his way to the top.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again,” Brady said in a podcast, per outkick.com.

His comments instantly caught the attention of prominent figures, including army veterans. Acknowledging the seriousness of this issue, Lust, who happens to be an avid TB12 fan, called out the quarterback.

“Really .. he has a choice and travels in jets & stays at 5-star hotels, has his cell phone to text, facetime, call .. to compare to the military C’mon Tom. I am a huge fan but don’t like this.” she wrote on Twitter. Indeed, the 44-year-old had a valid point. NFL stars usually enjoy world-class facilities and luxurious accommodations, which is not the case for soldiers protecting their country.

Was Brady’s age the reason behind his controversial comments?

One of the primary reasons behind his comparison was the hardships that come along with this game. Pro football is one of the riskiest and most violent sports that involves tackling and hitting the opposition.

Brady’s decision to pursue this game at the age of 45 had some serious consequences for his health. Last year, he mentioned a few of them during his tumultuous regular season matchups.

“I woke up today going, ‘Holy sh*t there were a few hits. There’s no margin for error when you’re 45. You take hits, and you feel every hit.” Brady said back in the day.

Despite being one of the fittest athletes on the planet, these words really had some significance. Regardless, the days have passed now, and Brady is currently enjoying his retirement days in hopes of flourishing in his broadcasting career.