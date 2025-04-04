“Taylor Swift Paid For It”: Fans Divided as Travis Kelce Donates $3.3 Million House for Homeless Children

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Despite coming off a Super Bowl loss, Travis Kelce continues to win at life. His relationship with Taylor Swift seems to be thriving, and his financial success is soaring both on and off the field. As the second-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, earning over $17 million a season, Kelce also rakes in $35-$40 million annually from endorsements and his popular podcast. It’s no surprise then that the star tight end decided to open up his wallet for a great cause.

Kelce recently donated a $3.3 million house to Charity Foster Love, an organization dedicated to providing housing, mentorship, and educational resources to homeless youth in Kansas City.

Homelessness is a significant issue in the city, and the three-time Super Bowl champion wanted to make a real difference in his community. The donation has garnered widespread praise from fans, many of whom have lauded Kelce for his generous gesture. Some called it a “classy move,” highlighting his commitment to helping those in need.

However, as with anything involving Kelce, there are always critics. A few people have suggested that he can easily part with $3.3 million thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift, claiming his future is secure. Others have implied that while it’s a thoughtful gesture, it might simply be a tax write-off. A handful even questioned whether Taylor Swift footed the bill for the house, rather than Kelce himself.

The Chiefs’ TE has an impressive net worth of $90 million. However, this figure pales in comparison to Taylor, whose net worth is an astonishing $1.1 billion.

Travis Kelce currently earns $17.1 million a year, thanks to a two-year, $34.25 million deal he signed with the Chiefs last year. This contract made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL at the time.

However, Kelce’s position as the highest-paid TE is no longer the case. The Arizona Cardinals recently rewarded their tight end, Trey McBride, with a four-year, $76 million contract, averaging $19 million per season, making McBride the new highest-paid player at the position.

Given Kelce’s impact both on and off the field, many believe the Chiefs should make him the highest-paid tight end once again, especially after McBride’s deal. Kelce remains Patrick Mahomes’s top weapon, despite some decline in his numbers. However, it’s unlikely that Kansas City will offer him another pay bump so soon after giving him an extension just a year ago.

While he might not be focused on reclaiming that top spot in terms of pay, an extra few million could go a long way in supporting his philanthropic efforts on a larger scale.

Travis Kelce’s charitable endeavours

In 2015, Kelce launched his foundation, Eighty-Seven & Running, in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The foundation is dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth in both Cleveland and Kansas City, two cities close to his heart.

Kelce’s charitable contributions go far beyond his foundation. He has partnered with Operation Breakthrough, a non-profit in Kansas City, to help less fortunate students across the city. In 2020, he donated half a million dollars to transform a building into a STEM-focused lab as part of the “Ignition Lab” workforce development program, encouraging students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

In 2024, Kelce donated 25,000 meals to local students in need. He also supports a wide range of organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club of America, Read Across America Day, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Additionally, he made a generous $100,000 donation to the families of children injured during the Super Bowl parade shooting.

Travis Kelce’s contributions extend far beyond the football field, making a meaningful impact in the lives of those who need it most.