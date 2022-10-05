Pat McAfee Promises a Whopping $1 Million to Jordan Poyer if He Breaks Trevon Diggs’ Single-Season Interception Record

Jordan Poyer has been in outstanding form till now. Apart from the incentives that he will earn on keeping up with his form, the strong safety has an extra motivation to go big this season.

The Buffalo Bills were counted as one of the strongest teams this season and they sure started like that. The team from Buffalo absolutely thrashed the LA Rams in their season opener.

Post that, building up on the winning momentum, the Josh Allen-led unit annihilated the Titans by 41-7. Although they lost a close shave against the Dolphins, the Bills defeated Lamar Jackson’s Ravens in their fourth game to establish a 3-1 record after 4 clashes.

Among the ones in the Bills units who have had a tremendous season thus far is strong safety Jordan Poyer. Although missed the Dolphins game due to a foot injury, Poyer returned against the Ravens and picked off two passes.

In fact, he now leads the NFL with 4 interceptions in the season thus far despite missing one game. If he continues on his merry way, he might even end up breaking the pro football single season interception record.

Jordan Poyer Might Earn an Extra $2 Million if He Continues His Incredible Form

Poyer has a base salary of $5.6 million according to the recently revised contract and if he continues to perform this way, he’ll end with an extra $2 million in his pocket as incentives.

Moreover, he now has extra motivation to continue his fantastic run of form. Recently, Poyer made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show where the former punter offered to donate $1 million to Poyer’s charity if he ends up interception eight more passes this season.

When Pat made the million dollar promise, Poyer stood up from his chair in excitement and then returned to accept the challenge.

WE'LL DONATE ONE MILLION DOLLARS TO A FOUNDATION IF YOU GET 13 PICKS @J_poyer21 👀👀#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/KcVqwW4oeR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 4, 2022

“You challenged me now. I take challenges personally,” the strong safety stated. Currently, the record for the most interceptions in a season is held by Dick “Night Train.”

Playing for the Los Angeles Rams in 1952, Dick had 14 interceptions in just 12 games. It will be interesting to see how close Poyer gets to the record which hasn’t been broken for 70 years.

However, after the interaction with Poyer ended, Pat brought down the number of interceptions to 12. He claimed that the modern day record for most interceptions in a season is held by Trevon Diggs who had 11, so if Poyer surpasses that, a million dollars will be heading to Poyer’s foundation.

The Bills will next take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and would fancy their chances to make it 4 out 5 as far as wins this season are concerned. This is because the Steelers have been rather poor thus far and haven’t been able to figure out the right combinations for their side.

